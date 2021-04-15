Another doubleheader; another spilt.
Coastal Georgia has split its past four two-game sets, the latest coming at home Wednesday against conference rival Thomas.
The Mariners (19-9, 7-9) won Game 1 of the series 11-2 before dropping Game 2 to The Sun Conference opponent 9-0.
Slow starts have been an issue at times for Coastal this season, but that was not the case in the first game against Thomas. The Mariners jumped ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the first that saw the entire lineup step to the plate in the opening frame.
Sarah Thinger walked with one out, and took second on Cevana Wood’s single in the ensuing at-bat before both advanced a base on a wild pitch. Kayla Roswell singled to score Thinger and move Wood over to third before Hayley Dickerson drew a walk to load the bases.
The bases remained juice when Bryce Peacock reached on a fielder’s choice while Wood was able to cross home plate for a run on a throwing error by the Thomas pitcher.
In the next at-bat, Melani Jones delivered the big hit, clearing the bases on a double.
Coastal added two more runs on a home run from Wood in the bottom of the second, and Peacock scored on an error in the third before Juilanna Bellflower’s two RBI single pushed the Mariners’ advantage to 10-2.
Peacock also tacked on an insurance run with a fourth-inning solo shot.
Dickerson got the start for Coastal Georgia in Game 1 and worked around eight hits to hold Thomas to two runs in the contest while striking out five.
But the Mariners’ early-inning woes came back to bite them in Game 2 when the Night Hawks took a 3-0 lead before Coastal’s first at-bat in a five-hit frame against starter Ansley Bowen.
Coastal Georgia hardly threatened in the second game due to a futile effort at the plate that saw the Mariners tally just four base hits — Mary Waldron’s third-inning double the only one to go for extra bases.
Meanwhile, Thomas recorded another run against Bowen, four against Peacock, and one against Elizabeth McGovern before Gabi Merced was able to secure the final two outs in a five-run fifth inning.
Bellflower, a sophomore from Eastman, finished the day 2-of-3 with two RBI, and Peacock, a freshmanfrom Baxley, went 2-of-3 with a walk and three runs scored.
Coastal Georgia currently sits fourth in the TSC standings, three games up on seventh-place Thomas in the loss column, with 10 more conference games remaining. The top six teams in the standings advance to the TSC Tournament.
Following a doubleheader against non-conference Trinity Baptist at home today at noon, the Mariners will host Webber International on Tuesday before a four-game swing to south Florida to face Keiser and Ave Maria on April 22 and 24, respectively.
Coastal Georgia returns home for a doubleheader against South Carolina Beaufort on April 28, and it will host a two-game set against Warner for senior day May 1.