It's opening day for the Coastal Georgia softball team.
The Mariners will open their 2019 season today with a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Columbia International, a fellow NAIA-member fielding its first softball team.
"We're excited to get a new season started," CCGA head coach Mike Minick said in a statement. "We've been looking forward to it for a while.
"We've had a couple of injuries to deal with since returning to practice this month, but for the most, part we're healthy and ready to go."
In the preseason poll by the league coaches, the Mariners were picked to finish eighth in the nine-team conference a year after they finished tied for seventh in the final standings with an 8-16 record in the program’s first season in The Sun Conference.
Last season, Coastal went 22-26 overall and lost a total of 11 games by a single run.
But the Mariners are set to improve on their record as they return 11 players from last season's team, including top pitcher Paige Alt and leading hitter Breanna Wells — both of whom made the all-conference team last spring.
Alt will start in the pitching circle for Coastal Georgia in today’s opener, coming off a season in which the hard-throwing right-hander made 18 starts and finished with an 8-11 record while throwing 13 complete games.
The junior posted a program-best 1.44 ERA and recorded 77 strikeouts while pitching 126.2 innings.
Alt made the all-league team as a utility player last year as she also swings a good bat for the Mariners. She batted .311 with a team-high six home runs, and finished tied for second on the team with 22 RBIs and 10 doubles.
"She definitely should be one of the top pitchers in the conference, and between pitching and hitting, one of the top players," said Minick. "She's going to start out hitting third for us.
“Hopefully, she'll be one of our top run-producers and get a lot of wins in the circle."
Wells is coming off a superb freshman season with the Mariners that saw her lead the squad in average (.358), hits (54), and RBIs (32). She also shared the team lead with Alt for most doubles (10) and tied for second in runs scored (16) and homers (three).
Wells will play first base and also will see some time in the outfield this season. She will open the season batting fourth in the lineup.
"She had an outstanding year as a freshman," Minick said. "She's just a great hitter."
While Alt gives the Mariners a go-to pitcher as the unquestioned ace of the team pitching staff, the team should have more depth behind her, starting with Ansley Bowen, who pitched mostly in relief last spring as a freshman.
After making eight starts a year ago, compiling a 3.44 ERA and a 4-6 record with 29 strikeouts and two saves in 55 innings of work over 23 total appearances, Brown will act as Coastal’s second starter.
The Mariners plan to use Katie Williams, a sophomore transfer, as reliever in the circle this season.
There should be plenty of defensive support behind the Coastal pitching staff.
"We've got the same third baseman, shortstop and second baseman since (KailiAnn Sadeski) took over late in the season there last year," he said. "We're also excited about our freshman catcher. We won't have the speed we had in the outfield last year with the players we had out there, but we still should be pretty good defensively."
Behind the plate, Coastal lists two players who will see action. One of those is Cevana Wood, a freshman from Effingham County, who Minick noted is a good receiver and has the potential to be among the team's top hitters this season. Sophomore Michaela Manley is also expected to see time behind the dish.
The Mariners have several players they can use at first base including Wells and Alt when she isn't pitching and also senior Breanna Burgett who can hit with power. She had four homers in 2016 but didn't hit one out of the park the last two years in limited at-bats.
"She got red-hot at the end of last year," Minick said of Burgett who had 11 hits in 34 at-bats and finished hitting .324 with eight RBIs.
Sadeski, who is likely to miss the opener while an injury heals, will play second and outfield for the Mariners while Lauryn Garcia, a mid-year transfer as a sophomore, also will play second this season.
Former Glynn Academy standout and junior Kensey Solomon is pencilled in as the starting shortstop.
Kylie Young, a senior, returns at third base after batting .320 a year ago while notching a team-best 21 walks.
The Coastal Georgia outfield will have a new look with new names roaming the grass this spring.
Junior transfer Mary Waldron, who played previously at Eastern Florida State, is a utility player who will figures to play mostly left and right field. She will open batting leadoff.
Maura Grace Dickens, a sophomore, is expected to start in center field.
Others who could play in right for the Mariners along with Waldron are Sadeski, Wells and Morgan Laughlin.
"Offensively, we think we are going to be better," Minick said. "We like some of the new hitters we've added.
"Last year, we lost a lot of one- and two-run games. Our theme, going back to the fall, has been score more runs and keep playing good defense and keep pitching well. Hopefully, we can do that and get back to winning more games."
Including today’s opener, the Mariners have 19 games on the schedule prior to opening their Sun Conference schedule on March 14 at St. Thomas University.
Coastal Georgia's first home doubleheader in the conference will be against preseason No. 22-ranked Southeastern which was picked to win the conference in the league poll by the coaches.
Two other conference teams — Thomas University and USC Beaufort — are receiving votes for the NAIA Top 25 in the preseason.
"The conference is tough. It was rated as the second-best in the country last year," Minick said. "We feel like we can compete with anyone, but we also could lose to anyone. It's that balanced.
"We've got to stay healthy and win those close games. That's what it's going to come down to for us."
To kickoff the season, Coastal Georgia will help the Columbia International celebrate its first game with a ceremonial first pitch to mark the occasion.
All the Mariners’ home games will be played at the Brunswick High field a second straight year this season. The field is behind the high school which is located across from the College on Altama Avenue.