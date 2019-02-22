The Mariners softball team is likely to take a collective breath of relief when they glance at their schedule going forward this season.
After coming up short in a 2-1 loss on the road against Middle Georgia State College last Saturday, Coastal Georgia returned home Friday and dropped both legs of a doubleheader against the same opponent 5-3 and 11-5.
Coastal opened its season with seven straight wins. Now it’s lost three straight against Middle Georgia State.
Game 1 couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for the Mariners as their first three batters reached in the bottom half of the first inning, the third being starting pitcher Paige Alt, who was safe at first on an error by Knights starter Carline Newton and advanced to third on the throw as KailiAnn Sadeski and Kylie Young scored on the play.
A batter later, Alt crossed home on a single by Breanna Burgett to give Coastal a 3-0 lead.
But little by little, Middle Georgia chipped away. After three scoreless frames, the Knights got to Alt put two runs on the board following three consecutive singles to lead off the fourth inning.
Middle Georgia tied the score in the fifth, and went up 4-3 in the sixth on Madison Bivins’ RBI single before tacking on some insurance on a home run from Margaret Simmons.
Meanwhile, Newton settled down after the first and proceeded to escape jams throughout the game. Coastal had 11 hits in the game, seven coming after the first inning, but none went for extra bases, and Newton issued nary one walk over her complete game performance.
The Knights pushed their scoring streak to five consecutive innings with a run in the first inning of Game 2. The Mariners got out to a quick once again with another three-run first inning, and they added a fourth run in the second, but once more, the offense dovetailed after a strong start.
Despite 11 base runners over the final five frames, Coastal only managed to push across a one run on Sadesky’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.
Coming after an eight-run fourth inning for Middle Georgia, it was hardly enough offense to stage a comeback.
With the losses, Coastal Georgia falls to 7-3 on the season with three straight losses at the hands of Middle Georgia. On the bright side, the Mariners won’t play the Knights again in the regular season.
Coastal will attempt to get back on track today when it hosts No. 20 Truett-McConnell in a doubleheader beginning at noon.