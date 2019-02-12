A red-hot start to the season has brought accolades the way of Coastal Georgia softball player Kylie Young.

The Mariners’ senior third baseman was named The Sun Conference Player of the Week on Monday, coming off a big performance in Friday’s doubleheader at Trinity Baptist College.

Young went 2-for-3 in Game 1 against Trinity Baptist, ripping a homer and a double, driving in three runs, and scoring three times in a 15-0 victory.

In the second game, a 10-1 win for the Mariners, Young blasted another homer and doubled again, going 2-for-2 with a walk. She drove in two runs and also scored twice.

“Kylie is a senior co-captain and she has been working really hard. It’s really paying off for her,” said Coastal Georgia coach Mike Minick.

Young also had three hits in six at-bats in the Mariners’ doubleheader sweep of Columbia International on Feb. 1.

For the season, she is batting .636 for a Coastal squad that has swept its first two doubleheaders for a 4-0 start two weeks into the season.

Young is 7-for-11 early on with three doubles and two home runs while also drawing two walks. She has already has five RBI and seven runs scored in the four games.

Coastal Georgia will play four games this week at Middle Georgia State College beginning with a noon first pitch Friday against University of Pikeville. Then at 4 p.m., Coastal is set to play Montreat College.

On Saturday, the Mariners play another game against Montreat at noon before finishing the weekend against host Middle Georgia State College at 4 p.m.

