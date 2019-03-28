It’s been quite a week for the freshman.
Coastal Georgia’s Eli Scott was named the NAIA Men's Golfer of the Week on Wedenesday by the league’s office, becoming just the sixth men's golfer in the program’s history to win the NAIA golfer of the week honor.
The national award comes on the back of being named The Sun Conference’s golfer of the week Monday.
Scott won his first collegiate tournament on the biggest stage last week at the NAIA’s Battle at the Primm, where he captured the individual championship while leading the Mariners to a victory that lifted them to the No. 1 ranking in the country.
In a tournament featuring several of the nation’s top teams and players at the Primm Valley Golf Club in Las Vegas, Scott shot a 9-under-par 201 over three rounds, with a 65 in Round 2 the par-70 course sandwiched between two rounds of 68.
The three-round score was enough to edge teammate, and No. 1-ranked player in the country, Mark David Johnson, by one shot.
Scott has now cemented himself as a top player as well, ranking fourth in the Golf Stat individual rankings released Wednesday.
The victory in Las Vegas was the Mariners’ sixth in seven events this season.