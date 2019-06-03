MJD receives Nicklaus award

Coastal Georgia golfer, and former Glynn Academy standout, Mark David Johnson is presented with the Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award on Sunday in a ceremony at Murfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Johnson, who won this year’s NAIA individual national championship, was one of five collegiate golfers receiving the Nicklaus Award as the top player in the various divisions within college golf. The other players honored were Matthew Wolff from Oklahoma State (NCAA Division I), Jorge Garcia from Barry (NCAA DII), Josh Gibson of Hope (NCAA DIII) and Callum Bruce from Midland College (National Junior College Athletic Association). Past Nicklaus Award winners include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, David Duval and Justin Thomas.

 Provided photo

Three Mariners make All-America teams

Coastal Georgia men’s golf team had three players earn NAIA All-America status on Thursday. Mark David Johnson and Eli Scott made the first team All-American team while Jackson Lawlor made third-team All-American.