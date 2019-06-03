Coastal's Johnson receives Jack Nicklaus Award
ddavis1
Glynn Academy football finished up its youth camp on Friday as the Red Terrors aimed to put the fun in fundamentals this week.
Coastal Georgia men’s golf team had three players earn NAIA All-America status on Thursday. Mark David Johnson and Eli Scott made the first team All-American team while Jackson Lawlor made third-team All-American.
Brunswick High’s football team is in the middle of its annual youth summer camp as staff, players and campers all seem to be enjoying the summer break.
Mark David Johnson has officially established himself as a hometown hero.
Coastal Georgia senior Mark David Johnson won the NAIA National Championship individual title after a three-way playoff while the Mariners finish second in team competition on Friday in Mesa, Ariz.
