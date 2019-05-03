Ayshia Baker’s career with Coastal Georgia is over, but she’s got no plans to leave the court anytime soon.
The Mariners standout signed a contract with the Philadelphia Reign, the newest team in the Women’s Basketball Development Association. The 6-foot-3 Baker first drew the attention of the team officials during a combine in April down in Tampa, Fla.
“It’s a great opportunity. I am just thankful for my coaches, teammates, family, and friends who have helped me make it to this point,” Baker said in a statement. “I’m just really excited to go and see what it’s like.”
Baker only spent one season with Coastal Georgia after transferring from Stony Brook, but she made the most of it. The Lakeland, Fla., native was the Mariners’ second-leading scorer and rebounder with 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while starting all 32 games this season.
Anchoring the middle of the Mariners’ defense, Baker leveraged a long wing span and careful timing to set the program’s single-season record with 68 blocks — a figure that also places her second all-time on Coastal Georgia’s career list.
Baker’s play helped spur Coastal to a 21-11 record and a run to The Sun Conference Tournament’s championship game, where it fell to eventual NAIA runner-up Southeastern.
“It was an awesome season,” Baker said. “It was cool to make a big impact and also to be a team captain. That was something I always wanted to do, and it was cool to experience that and be a leader. I’m definitely thankful for that opportunity.”
The WBDA — formerly known as the Women’s Blue Chip Basketball League — began with 10 teams in 2005 and has since expanded to 37 teams spread across eight different regions of the country.
The league provides players an opportunity to showcase their talents while being watched by scouts from the WNBA and international teams.
Baker still has some work left to finish out her degree in interdisciplinary studies and plans to complete those academic requirements this summer and fall.
Baker will leave to join the Reign immediately after finishing up her second-semester final exams next week.
Philadelphia’s first game is scheduled for May 11.
Baker signed her contract with the team this past weekend and is excited about the chance to further her playing career while drawing a salary and having her living expenses paid for at the same time.
She has also been in contact with a professional organization in Germany about the possibility of playing overseas in the fall.
Coastal Georgia head coach Roger Hodge feels Baker still has plenty of room to grow as a player.
“She’s athletic, long and tall with a ton of potential,” he said. “I really think her best basketball is still ahead of her. This is a good opportunity for her. Anytime someone deems you good enough to play beyond college, it’s a huge compliment.
“She will be competing against some of the best players short of the WNBA, and I’m excited for her.”