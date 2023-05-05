Coastal Georgia cruised to the SUN Conference Softball Tournament championship game behind Hayley Dickerson’s two-way performance to beat Southeastern University 6-1.
Battling Warner for a hard-fought 1-0 win to open the first day of the conference tournament, the Mariners went head-to-head with the Fire. Losing two of its three conference games to the Fire, the Mariners kept the flames out.
Dickerson, the conference’s pitcher of the year, came out firing as she racked up three strikeouts through the first three innings before getting a 1,2,3 inning to put forth four strong innings.
Seeing the game tied at 0-0, Dickerson took matters into her own hands at the plate. With teammates on second and third with two outs, Dickerson slapped a single over the first base side to beat the diving second basemen. This allowed the speed threats on the base paths to be aggressive with the two-out nature to put two runs on the board.
Letting out a big yell as she stood on first base, Dickerson had the control in her hands as she returned to the circle for the fifth.
Giving up a leadoff double that tailored over the head of Bryce Peacock out in right, the Mariners’ defense stood strong after a sacrifice bunt put Danielle Wasserstrom on third with one out. Lauren Sekinger hit a sharp liner to Aniston Johnson at shortstop before a soft grounder by Chapel Cunningham was put out by Sarah Thinger to get out of the inning.
Preserving the 2-0 lead, Coastal blew the game open in the bottom half of the fifth thanks to a triple from Bryce Peacock to score two runs before she crossed home plate off a MacKenzie Kagee single.
Counting her dominance in the circle, Dickerson put together her second 1,2,3 inning before leading off the bottom of the sixth inning. Already having two RBI in the game, Dickerson hit a ball into left field to beat the diving Fire outfielder to race for a stand-up double. With Julianna Bellflower pinch-running for Dickerson, the Mariners bats could extend its lead to 6-0 after a wild pitch from Claire Sekinger scored Bellflower.
With the contest basically wrapped up in Coastal’s back pockets, Southeastern saw one last flicker from its flame to put one run together in the top of the seventh on a fielder’s choice.
Sealing the 6-1 win, the Mariners will look to complete the double over the conference as they take the field today at 1 p.m. The conference livestream is accessible through the Coastal Athletics website.