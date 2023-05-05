Coastal Georgia cruised to the SUN Conference Softball Tournament championship game behind Hayley Dickerson’s two-way performance to beat Southeastern University 6-1.

Battling Warner for a hard-fought 1-0 win to open the first day of the conference tournament, the Mariners went head-to-head with the Fire. Losing two of its three conference games to the Fire, the Mariners kept the flames out.

