Coastal Georgia competed in a dual match against St. Joseph’s College (Maine) on Thursday at the Brunswick Country Club, where the Mariners won by nearly 60 strokes.
Coastal shot 274 as a team on the 72-par, 6,905-yard course, while St. Joseph’s finished with a 343.
Eli Scott tied his best round of golf in college with a 65 for the Mariners, and Kyle Kidd set his own personal best with a round of 66.
Jackson Lawlor and Mark David Johnson also played well, shooting a 71 and 72 respectively while Chip Thompson rounded out Coastal’s A team with a 75.
Competing as individuals, Coastal’s Spencer Wright shot a 74, Michael Spinger shot a 77, and Shaun Margeson and Eamon Owen each hit 81 for the round.
The Coastal men’s golf team will travel to Primm Valley Golf Course in California for its next event on March 16 — The NAIA Battle at the Primm.