A strong second round lifted the Mariner men into the upper half of a championship-caliber field earlier this week at the Roadrunner Classic at The Farm in Rocky Face.
No. 3 Coastal Georgia shot a 5-under 283 in Round 2 that stood as the third-lowest score of any team over the 54-hole event, finishing in fourth place with an overall score of 892. No. 1 Keiser won the tournament at 840 — 45 strokes better than second-place No. 7 Ottawa University — and No. 13 Dalton State rounded out the top 3 at 889.
“Might be the greatest second round to first round in Coastal Georgia history,” said men’s head coach Mike Cook. “Played horrible in Round 1, then a great round. Team needs consistency, to say the least.”
Each of the 12 teams in the field entered the event ranked within the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25, including No. 2 South Carolina Beaufort, No. 6 Oklahoma City, No. 8 Point University, No. 10 Wayland Baptist, No. 11 Bellevue, and No. 14 SCAD Savannah.
With thunderstorms threatening the area, teams fit as many holes as possible into the opening day Monday, the Mariners playing all but nine holes in the event.
Despite 12 hours of golf, Coastal Georgia shook off a first round that left it near the bottom of the leaderboard to put itself in contention going into the final round.
“We were in next to last place after Round 1, but that’s because the field is (made up of) 12 teams ranked in the top 21,” Cook said. “We must perform at our best or get beaten to death.”
The Mariners got a 2-over 218 from senior Jackson Lawlor, who finished in a tie for ninth on the individual leaderboard. Sophomore Marcus Reynolds tied for 13th at 6-over 223, and senior Chip Thompson’s 9-over 225 put him in a tie for 21st overall.
Sophomore George Langam closed out the scoring for Coastal at 11-over 227, placing him in a tie for 28th, and senior Will Sharpe rounded out the five in 60th at 26-over 242.
“Not a bad finish, but one bad round hurt,” Cook said. “But they are getting there, mentally tougher.”
Coastal Georgia has proven its placement as a top program in its peaks, but it will need to iron out its inconsistencies if it hopes to repeat as conference champions at The SUN Conference Championship held at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on April 24-26. Each of the top 4 teams in the national rankings belong to the SUN Conference.