The top-ranked Coastal Georgia men’s golf team followed up perhaps the biggest regular-season win in the program’s history with another blockbuster victory Tuesday in Rocky Face.
The Mariners shot a 4-over 296 on Day 2 of the Roadrunner Classic at The Farm Golf Club to claim first place in a competitive 12-team field composed entirely of NAIA top 25 teams. No. 1 Coastal finished the tournament at 868 — a whopping 15 strokes ahead of No. 2 Oklahoma City in second.
Coastal Georgia entered the final round with an 11-stroke lead after shooting a 4-under 572 through two rounds on the par 72 course, and it never wavered as it sprinted towards the finish line.
No. 4 Dalton State’s 292 was the lowest score of the third round, but the tournament host finished fifth overall behind Coastal, Oklahoma City, No. 6 Northwestern Ohio, and No. 5 Keiser University.
The Mariners’ victory comes just three weeks after winning the NAIA’s Battle at the Primm in Las Vegas, after which they moved to No. 1 in the Coaches Poll for the first time this season.
Coastal freshman Eli Scott earned his first career victory in Las Vegas, and he was on pace to notch his second straight in Rocky Face after finishing the first two rounds of the Roadrunner Classic with a one-stroke lead over Northwestern’s Lewis Scott.
But Coastal Georgia’s Scott fell just short of Northwestern Ohio’s after shooting a 73 in the third round to finish three-strokes back from the low medalist with a 213 for the tournament.
The Mariners’ Jackson Lawlor was also in the hunt for the individual title, ultimately finishing third at 2-under.
Coastal’s win at the Roadrunner Classic was the program’s seventh of the season and its fifth consecutive.
The Mariners will look to carry the momentum into The Sun Conference Championship on April 28.