A weather delay couldn’t stop the No. 1-ranked Coastal Georgia’s men’s golf team from racing out to a seven-stroke lead on Day 1 of Dalton State’s Roadrunner Classic on Monday in Rocky Face.
Competing in a 12-team field at The Farm Golf Club, the Mariners shot a 4-under 572 through two rounds at the par 72 course.
No. 2 Oklahoma City finished the first day in second at 11-over through 36 holes and No. 6 Northwestern Ohio is third at 13-over. Sun Conference rivals No. 5 Keiser University and No. 9 USC Beaufort rounded out the top 5 at 14-over and 18-over, respectively.
Host Dalton State, the fourth-ranked team in the NAIA, finished Day 1 tied for sixth with No. 20 Wayland Baptist at 22-over.
Coastal Georgia freshman Eli Scott wrapped the first two rounds on pace to win his second straight tournament, though his 4-under has him just a stroke ahead of Northwestern Ohio’s Lewis Scott in second.
The Mariners also have Jackson Lawlor among the top five in the field at 1-under, where he’s tied with three other golfers for third. At 1-over, Mark David Johnson is tied for ninth, and Chip Thompson is tied for 15th at 4-over.
The Roadrunner Classic will conclude with one more round today.