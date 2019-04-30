College of Coastal Georgia’s men’s golf team is within striking distance of the leader heading into today’s final round of The Sun Conference Championship at Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club in Dade City, Fla.

After carding a 295 in Sunday’s first round, the Mariners improved with a 290 on Monday. Eli Scott had the low score for Coastal Monday with 2-under 70, compiling five birdies against three bogeys and 10 pars. Jackson Lawlor was a shot behing Scott with a 71 in the second round.

Chip Thompson carded a 73 and Mark David Johnson rounded out Coastal scores with a 4-over 76.

Five teams are within eight shots of leader University of South Carolina Beaufort heading into the final round. USCB carded the best round as a team Tuesday with a 285 and is 5 over for the tournament. Keiser University is in second place at 8 over for the tournament.

Coastal Georgia is third at 9 over as a team, followed by Johnson & Wales (10 over), Southeastern University (12 over) and Thomas University (13 over).

In the medalist chase, Cody Booska of Johnson & Wales leads at 5 under, one shot ahead of second place Carl Fosaas from Keiser. Coastal’s Thompson is tied for third at 3 under with Joe Mannan of Thomas.

The tournament concludes today in Florida.

