The Coastal Georgia men’s golf team finished tied for seventh place at the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Dalton State won the event by one stroke at 35 over over second-place Texas Wesleyan at 36 over. Keiser University earned third place at 40 over to round out the top three teams.
Coastal finished the tournament tied with Bellevue University-NE at 59-over 1,195 as the Mariners shot a 300 on the final day.
Coastal fell to 13th place through their first nine holes, but coach Mike Cook said they finished their last nine at 3 over to get inside the top 10.
Cook said they felt like they had a shot coming into the tournament, but it proved to be a tough 72-hole experience.
“It was challenging 72 holes — some of our guys have never played a 72-hole tournament in their life. So it was a big experience for some of these kids,” Cook said. “This event is going to be held here next year, and most of this team is coming back, and they’ll get to see it again — which would be good.”
Cook said they had one good round all week, and that was Day 3 when they shot a 290.
“It gave us some confidence and kind of got us back in the mix and made us feel better,” Cook said. “The other three rounds — we shot 303, which wasn’t horrible that first day in the rain. We got a bad draw and had to play in the rain all morning, so 303 was not a bad round. The 302 the next day with good with decent weather — that round should have been a lot better.
“You got to have at least two good rounds and not a really bad round to have a chance. It’s a good learning experience as we tied for seventh. Some of the guys kind of came together and finished strong. We had two kids, Joe and Chip, tie for 22nd — they had a good tournament.”
Chip Thompson and Joe Tucker tied with four others for 22nd place at 11 over to lead the Mariners. George Langham finished at 24 over to tie for 62nd place.
Jackson Lawlor finished tied for 66th at 26 over, and Shaun Margeson finished at 30 over to take a share of 76th place.
Corey Matthey of Morningside College took home the individual trophy at 4-under, 280 total score, defeating the field by four shots.
The Mariners didn’t have anyone make the all-tournament team because a golfer needs to be in the top 15 to make that happen. However, Lawlor was named First Team all-American for GCAA.
One of the good things for Coastal is they’ll likely return all of their starters this year with the COVID year rule. Thompson and Lawlor are planning to return, and Margeson is still trying to decide.
“I saw some good things. We got a freshman (Langham) playing, and he learned a lot,” Cook said. “He’ll get to play next year, and he’ll be better from this. We took a sixth player ( as a substitute in case somebody got sick or something. He got to see the course — he played a practice round. He’s going to have good knowledge of this layout if he plays in it next year. So this is going to help us get better, no question.”
This season, the Mariners earned two wins, the Coastal Georgia Winter Invitational and The Sun Conference Championship. Cook said it was a satisfying season, especially with all the COVID stuff they had to work through.
“Got to go to nationals again, and anytime you have a top 10 team, it’s a good team. We’ve been known to field good teams, and we try to keep that tradition going — win tournaments and win championships,” Cook said. “It was a good year for Coastal Georgia and the guys.
“I’m proud of them how they hung together. It was tough with all the regulations. So it’s been a strange year, and to get through it with some success like we did, I’m satisfied and proud of how they hung together, and we’ll be back next year.”