Up nine midway through the second half, the Mariner men appeared poised to snap their losing streak Tuesday in Jacksonville.
But Edward Waters scored 39 points over the final 11:36 of game time to hand Coastal Georgia its fourth consecutive defeat 90-80.
Coastal (4-6, 0-3 The Sun Conference) got a team-high 19 points from Jaylen Smallwood, who canned 7-of-13 shots from the field and 3-of-7 from behind the arc. The Mariners as a team shot 10-of-22 from 3-point distance, but it was offset by a 12-of-22 night at the charity stripe.
The Tigers jumped out to a seven-point lead early in the first half and led for much of the period until the Mariners took their first lead on a Jaylan Patrick free throw with 3:28 until halftime.
Over the final three and a half minutes of the first half, the lead changed four times with Edward Waters holding onto a one-point advantage heading into the locker room.
However, Coastal Georgia sprang back into the lead on the opening basket of the half, Jonathan Canada’s 3-pointer, and over the next nearly 13 minutes of game time, it would only trail for 11 total seconds.
The Mariners went 7-of-13 from long range in the second half, but after shooting a dismal 4-of-14 from 3 in the first half, the Tigers only shot four times from distance in the second, sinking two. Instead, Edward Waters played inside the arc, earning 21 free throws after shooting just two in the first 20 minutes.
With the game tied 71-71 and just over five minutes to play, the Tigers ended the game on a 19-9 run while hitting six straight shots to close the door on the Mariners.
In addition to Smallwood’s scoring, Coastal Georgia got 13 points from Austin Dukes and 12 from Jordon Parks. As a team, the Mariners tallied 20 assists on 29 made shots with Dukes, Canada, and Patrick each collecting four.
Coastal Georgia will return to action this weekend at The Showcase NAIA DII in Kingsport, Tenn.
with a 6 p.m. contest against Bluefield College at 6 p.m. Friday, and a 6:30 p.m. tipoff against Brescia on Saturday.