In a season full of wins, Coastal Georgia’s men’s golf team may have scored its biggest yet Tuesday when it came out on top of a competitive field at the NAIA Battle at Primm in Las Vegas.
The Mariners held a three-stroke lead after 36 holes of play on Day 1 of the tournament and they further separated themselves from the pack over the final 18 holes on Day 2.
Coastal shot 274 in the final round to finish the tournament with a score of 828, four strokes better than Keiser University and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma City, which tied for second. The Mariners also captured the individual championship as freshman Eli Scott hung on to his Day 1 lead to edge teammate Mark David Johnson by a single stroke.
“This ranks up with one of biggest team wins in regular season, not including the national championship,” said Coastal head coach Mike Cook. “And Eli’s win is one of the biggest iindividual wins in Coastal history. He played solid, definitely not playing like a freshman. Mark David continues great play for us as well.
“Hard not to win with two from the team going 1-2 finish.”
The Coastal men will likely settle into the top spot in the NAIA rankings following the victory.