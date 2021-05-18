The Coastal Georgia men find themselves in a long jam within the NAIA golf national championship leaderboard following the first round of play at TPC Deere Run in Silva, Ill.

The Mariners shot 19-over 303 as a team through 18 holes, 13 strokes behind Day 1 leader Point University.

Senior Chip Thompson was Coastal’s low scorer on the day, shooting a 3-over 74 in the opening round of the championship tournament. Junior Joe Tucker and freshman George Langham followed a stroke back from Thompson with first-round scores of 75.

Senior Shaun Margeson struggled a bit on the course, finishing at 8-over 79 in the first round, as did senior Jackson Lawlor, who will have to climb from near the bottom of the leaderboard after shooting a 12-over 83.

Coastal will tee off in Round 2 beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, following which half the field will be eliminated.

More from this section

+3
Golden Ray cutting operations on hold after fire

Golden Ray cutting operations on hold after fire

Cutting operations are on hold as engineers moved in Saturday to make a post-fire assessment of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the remains of which became engulfed in thick black smoke and raging flames early Friday afternoon.

Frontline Heroes: Running the well-oiled machine

Frontline Heroes: Running the well-oiled machine

A hospital is comprised of many departments and team members, from medical staff such as doctors, nurses and technicians to nonclinical departments, including environmental services, safety and security, and facilities. Working together, they strive to keep our community as healthy as possib…

+8
Golden Ray's remnants catch fire, no one hurt

Golden Ray's remnants catch fire, no one hurt

Fire broke out inside what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound early Friday afternoon, possibly sparked by handheld welding torches used in precise cutting operations, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.