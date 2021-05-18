The Coastal Georgia men find themselves in a long jam within the NAIA golf national championship leaderboard following the first round of play at TPC Deere Run in Silva, Ill.
The Mariners shot 19-over 303 as a team through 18 holes, 13 strokes behind Day 1 leader Point University.
Senior Chip Thompson was Coastal’s low scorer on the day, shooting a 3-over 74 in the opening round of the championship tournament. Junior Joe Tucker and freshman George Langham followed a stroke back from Thompson with first-round scores of 75.
Senior Shaun Margeson struggled a bit on the course, finishing at 8-over 79 in the first round, as did senior Jackson Lawlor, who will have to climb from near the bottom of the leaderboard after shooting a 12-over 83.
Coastal will tee off in Round 2 beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, following which half the field will be eliminated.