The Coastal Georgia men did their damage in the first half, while the Mariner women made their run after halftime — both methods led to victory over Webber International on Thursday at Howard Coffin Gymnasium.
CCGA women 72
Webber 57
Big games by Quira Porter, Kaliyah Little and Solrun Gisaldottir lifted the Coastal women (9-8, 7-7 The Sun Conference) over Webber International (14-6, 10-5), snapping a two-game losing streak.
A close game through the opening half, the Mariners led by just one possession at the conclusion of each of the first two quarters — a seven-point advantage with 2:37 remaining in the first period was the largest lead of the half.
But Webber could not keep Coastal off the free throw line after halftime, seeing Coastal knock down 24-of-29 attempts from the charity stripe in the second half.
Porter scored the first six points of the third quarter from the free throw line to extend the Mariners’ lead to nine, and she’d score nine of her game-high 21 points in the period. The senior from Savannah shot 6-of-15 from the field, 9-of-13 from the line, and pulled down 10 rebounds to secure her first double-double of the season.
Little also found success at the foul line, knocking down 10-of-10 free throws to tie the program record for most makes without a miss in a single game en route to a 20-point, three-assist, three-rebound performance. Gisladottir drained 5-of-6 attempts from the line, and 3-of-5 from 3, to score her 18 points.
By comparison, the Mariners did an excellent job of defending the Warriors without fouling. Coastal was whistled for 11 fouls to 21 for Webber International. The Warriors shot just 3-of-11 from the free throw line.
The victory was an important one for the Mariners, who are set to run a gauntlet of TSC teams over the next two weeks. Coastal travels to the conference’s top team in No. 15 Southeastern for a 5 p.m. tipoff Saturday before playing three of its final five contests against the second and third teams in the TSC standings in St. Thomas and Webber.
Coastal is scheduled to cap off its regular season schedule against Warner on senior night at Howard Coffin Gymnasium on Feb. 20.
CCGA men 70
Webber 57
Kenny Brown scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the first half for Coastal Georgia (9-9, 7-8 TSC), which took a 14-point lead into halftime against Webber International (9-17, 5-11) and cruised to a crucial win.
The Mariners entered the contest with a half game lead over Florida Memorial for the final spot in The Sun Conference Tournament and a 1.5-game advantage over Webber, and they were able to gain another game on both in Thursday’s wire-to-wire victory.
Coastal scored the first seven points of the game and led by 13 less than halfway through the opening half of play with Brown scoring 12 of the team’s first 25 points. The advantage ballooned to as many as 16 in the half as the Mariners held the Warriors to just 9-of-30 shooting, including 1-of-12 behind the arc, and forced nine turnovers.
Coastal Georgia feasted on turnovers, scoring 19 points on 16 Webber International turnovers while allowing just eight points on its own nine giveaways. Led by Brown’s three, seven different Mariners recorded a steal against the Warriors.
Brown shot 5-of-10 from the 3-point line, and 9-of-20 overall, to cross the 20-point mark for the sixth time in 18 games this season, and the third time in the last four contests. Lee Green added 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Elijah Goodman chipped in nine, and Jordon Parks scored all eight of his points in the second half.
Sophomore Anthony Duncan notched a career-high four blocks for Coastal, which can likely clinch its spot in the conference tournament with a victory over Florida Memorial on Feb. 11 at Howard Coffin Gymnasium.