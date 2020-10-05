Both the Coastal Georgia men’s and women’s golf teams returned to the top of the leaderboard this weekend as both programs hosted matches at Jekyll Island Golf Club.
The Mariner men broke up into an A and B team for a dual against South Carolina Beaufort on Sunday, while the Coastal women competed in a tri-match against USCB and The Citadel.
“It was nice,” women’s head coach Nicole Wildes-Johns said of the getting the win. “Round 1, we kind of struggled, and we really pulled it together in Round 2, and finally got our scores back lowered.
“We finally got kind of in the area we’ve been trying to get into the last few months. It was a great feeling finally being able to do that.”
Playing 36 holes on the Pine Lakes and Indian Mound courses, the Coastal Georgia A team comprised of Jackson Lawlor, Chip Thompson, George Langham, Zayne Hildebrand and Shaun Maregson shot a 6-under 570 to win the men’s event. Will Sharpe, Marcus Reynolds and Joe Tucker’s B team finished second at 9-over 585 — a stroke ahead of USCB.
Lawlor, a former NAIA Third-Team All-American, recorded a 67 in the first round and a 72 in the second to finish 5 over en route to the second victory of his collegiate career, and fellow senior Thompson tied for fourth at 1 under.
Langham and Hildebrand also produced solid showings in each’s first start for the Mariners with both freshmen finishing at even par to secure a tie for sixth place on the leaderboard. Margeson rounded out the A team’s five at 15 over and 17th overall.
After starting his Coastal Georgia career with a strong outing at the Invite at Innisbrook a week ago, junior transfer Sharpe made another case for a permanent spot in the starting lineup by firing off a 4 under 140 to lead the Mariners’ B team, finishing a stroke behind Lawlor on the individual leaderboard.
Making his Coastal debut, Reynolds finished eighth at 1 over. Tucker, a mainstay in the starting lineup, shot 4 over for the B team, and Hunter Holson rounded out the scores at 8 over.
On the women’s side, Coastal Georgia topped second-place The Citadel by 24 strokes with a 70-over 646, powered by a second round that saw the Mariners shoot the lowest score of the day by 15 strokes.
For the second straight week, freshman Kristen Crooms paced the Mariner women, firing off an event-low 75 in Round 1 and holding onto her position atop the leaderboard with a second-round 81 to finish 12-over 156 in her first collegiate victory. She’s notched two top-10 finishes in as many events.
Teammate Megan Ramer came in second overall at 14 over, and Megan Thompson tied Crooms’ low round of 75 to recover from a tough opening round and finish fifth overall at 17 over.
Kelly Burker also recovered from a shaky first round that saw her shoot a 91 to improve her score by 11 strokes in Round 2 to place ninth overall. Presley Smith rounded out the Coastal women’s starting five at 38 over.
Zara Alexander (+29; 11th), Kinsley Dowling (+31; 13th), Emma Day (+35; 14th), and Autumn Brown (WD) also competed as individuals for the Mariner women.
“Normally we travel a lot, and not everyone gets to travel with us — we only get to travel with five — so being able to have everyone get that opportunity to have a competitive two rounds was very good,” Wildes-Johns said. “It also helps the girls because it gives them that opportunity to compete and show what they can do as well.”