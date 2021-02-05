Coastal Georgia men’s golf team will open up the 2021 spring portion of the season at home after an underwhelming fall season. After going in as the No. 1 squad, they finished No. 5 in the rankings.
The Mariners return as the No. 4 ranked team in the Bushnell Golfweek Poll and have two individuals ranked in the NAIA top 20. Right now, they’re slated to compete in five events this spring.
“The fall was not normal because of the COVID situation — we didn't travel as much. We traveled once and didn't get much play in. A lot of teams weren't even playing it all,” Coastal Georgia coach Mike Cook said. “Now in the spring, it looks like there's more up and going — more teams are rip-roaring and ready to go.
“We have a huge field coming to our event. We got 16 teams playing at our event, so I think the spring will, it won't be normal, but we're going to be traveling again — that's good. Everybody's excited about it, so we're trying to get ready for that.”
Coastal has three seniors and two juniors as upperclassmen, so the Mariners are relatively young.
Three of those upperclassmen were All-Americans last year in Jackson Lawlor, Chip Thompson and Joe Tucker. Cook said the mindset he wants his older guys not to get too comfortable.
“We've got three returning All-Americans — Chip Thompson Jackson Lawlor and Joe Tucker are all returning. They had pretty good seasons last year for us, and we got some newcomers,” Cook said. “So I would say, for the guys that are returning, don't sit on your laurels and expect you're going to play well again because you played well last year. You still got to work at it — don't be so confident and cocky that you're going to play better than you did last year or as good — you still have to prepare as hard as you ever have.
As for the five underclassmen, Cook said he wants them to come into this portion of the season with conviction because the competition is wide open regardless of seniority.
“They need to just come in here with some confidence — they all have a chance to play. I'm giving everybody a chance,” Cook said. “Just because they weren't here last year — don't think they can't beat one another and work their way in the top five. It's kind of different when you got seniors, and you got freshmen. It's good to see some of the seniors step up their game, and the freshmen come in with confidence we got some of that going on.”
Two guys who stood out to Cook that had good fall seasons are Lawlor and Franklin Langham.
"Well, the biggest surprise that I saw last fall was a freshman named Franklin Langham,” Cook said. “He came in — I don't know if he expected a to do much. In the first event, he didn't qualify, then he got in the lineup, and he ended up with a second-best stroke average on the team for the fall. So there's a player that I wouldn't say overachieved, but he did better than I thought he might do.”
In Lawlor’s time at Coastal, he averages a score of 72.98 and has 10 rounds in the ’60s. Cook said he could be a player who takes advantage of the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
“Jackson had a great fall. He's ranked to the top five or six in the country,” Cook said. “I think he's sixth in the country in stroke average. I think Jackson and Franklin, those two have really kept us in the game. Overall, we could have played better as a team, but those two shined.”
Cook said the struggles that came in the fall had a lot to do with the unknown and what COVID-19 brought to the table. Even though social distancing was easy to do on the course, golf was still affected.
“Some kids probably didn't get to play as much in the summer,” Cook said. “Some of those tournaments got canceled during summer play that they compete in not all — there wasn't as much competition, and that's why they were kind of sluggish probably. Overall, I thought it was a decent fall, we had a young team with four newcomers, but I expect them to do better this spring.”
Their first event will be a home one for the Mariner’s as they’ll compete in the Coastal Georgia Winter Invitational at Brunswick Country Club Feb. 15-16. As of now, 16 teams are competing, and Cook said it feels good to open up a season with a little home turf advantage.
“It'll be an advantage in a way because we do get to play at Brunswick Country Club, where we host it. We play out there once a week, so we know a little bit about the lay of the land,” Cook said. “It gives us a chance to sleep in our bed and not have to sleep in a motel room. We have a really good field coming, and we still got to be ready to play because these other teams — they got good players too.”
Cook said he’s happy they're starting the season at home because it’ll give them a chance to do well. Even though they’ve had success at this event in the past — the competition is itching to beat them. After all, it’s going to be a long spring.
“They want to beat us bad — they want to beat Coastal Georgia, any chance they get,” Cook said. “We can't just rely on Coastal Georgia just because we're Coastal. We've always played well in it and won it many times, but that doesn't mean you're going to win it. You need to forget about all that, and you just have to be who you are — play your game.”