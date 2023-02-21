The No. 17 Coastal Georgia Mariners men’s golf program traveled to Valdosta to compete in a field of eight teams at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

At the conclustion of the two-day tournament, the Mariners held onto their second-place spot on the leaderboard behind Dalton State.

