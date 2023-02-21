The No. 17 Coastal Georgia Mariners men’s golf program traveled to Valdosta to compete in a field of eight teams at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
At the conclustion of the two-day tournament, the Mariners held onto their second-place spot on the leaderboard behind Dalton State.
Finishing the first 36 holes at 4 over, the Mariners had three golfers finish inside the top 10 after the first day of golf. Lee Smith led the way (2 under), as George Langham (even) and Zayne Hilderbrand (2 over) followed suit. Thacher Neal and Will Sharpe closed out the starting five to keep the Mariners in second place.
The momentum fully swung in Coastal’s favor after Neal aced his tee shot from 180 yards out on the par 3 No. 15 in the opening round. The hole-in-one allowed the Mariners to slide into second and never look back.
During the final 18 holes, the Mariners shot 3 over as a team with Langham (third) and Smith (tied-fouth) shooting 1-under par. Neal followed with a 2 over round on the final day while Hilderbrand shot 3 over and Sharpe closed out with a 9 over.
Finishing the tournament overall at 7 over and solidifying themselves in second place — five shots better than Point University — the Mariners trailed only host team No. 6 Dalton State (3 under) on the leaderboard.
The Mariners will have a week off to practice their games before hosting Swarthmore College for a dual meet on March 6 at Sea Palms Resort.
Coastal Women finish 16th in Hilton Head
Going against a strong field of DII schools, the Lady Mariners and SCAD-Savannah were the two programs that represented the NAIA in the Battle at Hilton Head.
Facing a tough field, Coastal Georgia shot 45 over during the first day of the tournament. Morgan Herring led the way for the team as she shot 9 over, followed by Claire Wickes and Kristen Crooms shooting 11 over on the first day.
During the final day of the tournament, the Lady Mariners struggled on the course as they shot 54 over on the Robert Trent Jones Course. Crooms was able to come away as the top golfer for Coastal, finishing with a 21 over and sitting T54 on the leaderboard.
Although they finished 16th in a loaded field of DII schools, Coastal finished better than Barton College (123 over) and Young Harris (144 over).
The Coastal women will look to improve when they travel to the USCB Invitational at the Oldfield Golf Club in Okatie, S.C., on Feb 27-28.