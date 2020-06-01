Metter top golfer chooses Coastal Georgia
Kristen Crooms put together quite a successful prep career at Metter High School, and now she’ll look to keep the momentum rolling at Coastal Georgia.
The Mariners’ women’s golf team got a commitment from Crooms, who was selected to the Class 2A All-State team in each of her past two completed seasons.
Crooms’ senior season was canceled during the spring of COVID-19, prematurely ending a career at Metter that included three top-5 finishes at the Class 2A State Tournament.
As a freshman, Crooms placed third at the state tournament, following it up with fifth-place finishes in each of the two ensuing seasons. During that span, Metter’s girls golf team finished fifth, third and third, respectively.
In 2019, Crooms finished as the individual low medalist at 1-2A Area Championship, helping the Metter girls claim the area title following two straight years as runners-up.
Crooms will already be somewhat familiar with the Golden Isles when she arrives at Coastal Georgia — she played in the 2020 SJGT Sea Island Junior Classic at Retreat on Jan. 11-12, finishing seventh overall.
Bryce Peacock joins sister with Mariners’ softball
A pair of pitch-crushing sisters from Baxley are set to be reunited on the Coastal Georgia softball team.
Appling County standout Bryce Peacock committed to the Mariners, joining back up with older sister Malarie, who signed with Coastal a year ago.
Both Peacock’s were named to the GACA Class 3A All-State first team in 2017, and Bryce repeated in 2019.
In fact, Bryce earned all-region honors in each of her four seasons at Appling County while helping lead the Pirates to three Sweet 16 appearances in the state playoffs, including one foray into the Elite 8. A right-handed pitcher that bats lefty, Bryce can play both the infield and outfield when not on the mound.
A multi-sport standout at Appling County, Bryce was also named the soccer Region 2-3A Offensive Player of the Year after scoring more than 20 goals, so it comes as no surprise that she was voted “Most Athletic” among senior superlatives and was named the school’s 2019 homecoming queen.
Coastal volleyball adds NACA national champion
Coastal Georgia’s volleyball team added a three-time national champion to its 2020 recruiting class.
Gainesville, Fla., native Emery Wyatt committed to the Mariners following four standout seasons at The Rock.
Wyatt was a four-year letter winner at The Rock, where she helped the program win three NACA National Championships. She earned all-area honors in 2018 and 2019, and she was named an NACA All-American.
Wyatt’s club team, Vision Volleyball Club, also qualified for nationals in 2019.
The 5-foot-8 incoming freshman will help Coastal Georgia as a setter and a libero as a defensive specialist under first-year head coach Israel Delgado.