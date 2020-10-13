Giovana Larregui Lopez continues to rack up awards in her first season at Coastal Georgia.
The sophomore outside hitter transfer from Central Florida was named The Sun Conference Attacker of the Week for the second time this year her performances against Warner University and Brewton-Parker this past week, becoming the only player in the conference to earn three weekly awards.
Lopez is also the only player in the TSC to notch both attacker and defender of the week awards this season.
Coastal Georgia went 2-0 on the week behind the efforts of Lopez, who tallied 38 kills — 25 coming in a five-set win over conference rival Warner. Her 4.6 kills per set currently ranks fifth in the NAIA, and she’s within the top 15 in total kills at 152 at the halfway mark of the regular season.
The Mariners improved to 7-2 on the year when it defeated Florida College in four sets 29-27, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17 on Monday in Tampa to run its win streak to six. Lopez recorded her sixth double-double with 15 kills and 10 digs, while setters Gardieliz Laureano-Andujar and Fabiola Colon notched 25 and 23 assists respectively.
Coastal returns to action today when it hosts Warner at Howard Coffin Gym at 7 p.m., and it’ll remain at home for matches against St. Thomas on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Brewton-Parker next Wednesday.