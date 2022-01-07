The Coastal Georgia basketball teams both lost their first games back from the holiday break.
After not playing since Dec. 12th, the Mariners squards traveled to Webber International to take on the Warriors.
The Mariners’ women (4-11, 0-6) took the court first against the Warriors (11-4, 3-2), and initially jumped out to a 20-18 lead after one quarter before falling 77-62.
Coastal Georgia looked as if they had shaken off the three-week rust to challenge one of the SUN Conference’s stronger teams in Webber International.
Webber was able to make a comeback in the second quarter, outscoring Coastal by three points, to take a 37-36 lead into the half.
Entering the second half, everything went wrong for the Mariner women. The team shot just 18 percent from the field (3-16) and turned the ball over seven times, compared to the Warriors one. Webber would use the woes of Coastal to extend its lead to 10 points by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.
The struggles shooting the basketball continued for Coastal, as they shot 33 percent from the field (4-12). They would turn the ball over seven times again and give Webber every opportunity to increase its lead. The Warriors did so by shooting 40 percent from the field and only turning the ball over 3 times.
Webber pushed the lead to as much as 17 points before the final horn sounded with them leading by 15 points over Coastal.
Kaliyah Little led the Lady Mariners in scoring with 13 points and added four assists. Ajmanni Jefferson (12) and Kelsey Leedle (10) both added double-digit scoring numbers to go along with Little.
Coastal Georgia will look for its first conference win when they host Warner University (6-7, 2-4) at 2 p.m. today.
Webber men 85
Coastal Georgia 72
Facing a 12-0 deficit after four minutes of play, Coastal (5-8, 0-6) finally scored its first basket of the game with Elijah Goodman making a layup.
From then on, the Mariner men were playing catchup to a Warriors team (7-10, 2-3), that shot 46.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. Although they were trailing all game, the Mariners still shot 41.9 percent from the field and 39.3 from the 3-point range.
The difference in the 13-point loss for Coastal was its free-throw shooting. The team shot 56.3 percent (9-16), while Weber International shot 88.5 percent (23-26), making this a key difference in the loss.
Four Mariners finished with double-digit scoring marks, with Lee Green leading the way with 14 points off the bench. Anthony Duncan, Jordon Parks and Diamond Smith scored 10 points each. Brunswick graduate Nigel Lawson Jr. didn’t score but he did dish out eight assists and block two shots.
Coastal Georgia will look to win its first SUN Conference when they host Warner University (10-6, 4-2) at 4:30 p.m. today.