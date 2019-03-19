Coastal Georgia women win at Golden Tigers Invite

The Coastal Georgia women fought through a cold, windy round Tuesday to hold its spot atop the leaderboard at the conclusion of the Golden Tigers Spring Invitational at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville.
The Mariners shot a 671 over the two-day tournament, finishing 18 strokes ahead of second-place Thomas University. Tournament host Breanu University came in third with a two-day score of 691, Bryan College was fourth with 693, and Reinhardt University rounded out the top five of the nine-team field with 706.
Play opened Monday as Coastal Georgia jumped out to an 18-stroke lead behind a opening round of 322.
Mariner Megan Thompson entered Day 2 as the individual leader after shooting 3-over over the first 18 holes — two strokes better than second place.
Battling the elements with pins in some difficult locations, Coastal was unable to match its first-round score, but it’s Day 2 score of 349 was enough to hold on for the tournament championship as the rest of the field also struggled to put up low scores.
The lowest score on Day 2 was a 344.
A tough second day score of 91 from Thompson knocked her from her perch on the leaderboard and into a tie for eighth place with a 166 for the tournament — five strokes shy of the individual low medalist Krista Reinhardt of Bryan College.
Mariner teammates Kylee Wheeler and Lauren Bird joined Thompson in a three-way tie for eighth while Keista Elder (178) and Megan Ramer (179) finished 17th and 18th, respectively.