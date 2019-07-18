Four invitationals and a tri-match make up the fall schedule released by Coastal Georgia’s women’s golf team.
Third team All-American Kylee Wheeler is set to return to Coastal Georgia for a junior season that will feature two new events over the fall slate. Wheeler placed 49th at the NAIA National Championship last spring, and was named to the All-Sun Conference team and earned the Champions of Character Award.
Wheeler and the Mariners will tee off the season at Indian Mounds on Jekyll Island at their annual Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational on Sept. 9-10. Coastal placed first among the seven teams at the 36-hole event last year.
The following week, the Mariners will head to Okatie, S.C., to compete in the USCB Sandshark invitational at Oldfield. Coastal Georgia finished second out of five as a team in the 2018 Sandshark Invitational.
In a change to the fall schedule of past seasons, the Mariners will compete in a tri-match against SCAD Savannah and USCB at Savannah Quarters on Sept. 27.
Another new addition to the fall schedule will see Coastal Georgia travel to Valdosta on Oct. 7-8 to play 36 holes at Kinderlou Forest in the Thomas University Invitational.
The Dave Adamonis SR Invitational in Doral, Fla., will cap off the Mariners fall with 54 holes at Golden Palm on Oct. 28-29.
Last season, the Mariners received an invitation to the NAIA National Tournament and competed in the first of the three rounds. Coastal Georgia also placed fifth at The Sun Conference Championships.