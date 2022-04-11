The Mariners women’s golf team found themselves tied for eighth among 12 schools following the first round in the Microjuvenate Panthers Classic on Monday at the Bent Brook Golf Course in Bessemer, Ala.
Competing against a host of Division III programs, Coastal Georgia shot a 40-over 328, tying Huntingdon College — 36 strokes back of leader Methodist University’s Round 1 total of 292.
Emory is in second through 18 holes with a score of 299, and Rhodes College rounds out the top 3 at 301 — one stroke ahead of fourth-place Carnegie Mellon.
Kristen Crooms and Emmily Bickelmann paced Coastal on the round with matching scores of 8-over 80, which placed both in a tie for 33rd on the individual leaderboard. Madison Melton was a stroke behind her teammates, tied for 37th with a score of 81.
Kelly Buker and Presley Smith rounded out the Mariners’ starting five with each finishing the opening round tied for 45th with a score of 87.
Coastal Georgia will close out the second and final round of the tournament today.