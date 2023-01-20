The atmosphere at the Howard Coffin Gymnasium was electric Thursday evening as the Coastal Georgia women took to the court for a game against SUN Conference rival Keiser University.
Led by an 18-point performance from freshman guard Iesha Rhodin, the Mariners (3-15, 2-7) managed to down the Seahawks (12-9, 3-6) by a score of 54-42 to notch their second straight conference win.
The game was a defensive slugfest with both teams combining for 41 points in the first half with Keiser carrying a 21-20 advantage into the locker rooms.
But Coastal Georgia reclaimed the lead in the middle of the third quarter and never looked back en route to the victory.
“We’ve been putting in the work,” said Mariners head coach Denise Hannah. “Our record doesn’t show it, but we’ll get there… We couldn’t be any prouder of our ladies.”
Rhodin’s game-high 18 points represented a career high for Margate, Florida, native, who knocked down 3-of-5 3-pointers and pulled down eight rebounds.
The Coastal Georgia women will look to keep the momentum rolling when they host Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.
The Coastal Georgia men got 27 points from junior Nick Jiles, but it wasn’t enough to fend off Keiser in a 79-67 loss Saturday at Howard Coffin Gymnasium.
The Mariners (3-14, 1-8) never led in a physical contest against the SUN Conference rival Seahawks (13-7, 6-3). At one point an altercation between the two sides resulted in technical fouls both ways.
“We came out flat; the physicality got to us,” said Coastal men’s coach Jesse Watkins. “That caused tempers to flare.”
Outside Jiles’ 27 points, Mason McMurray was the only other Mariner to score in double figures with 12 points.
The Coastal Georgia men will seek a bounce back game Saturday when they host Fort Lauderdale.