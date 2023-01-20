The atmosphere at the Howard Coffin Gymnasium was electric Thursday evening as the Coastal Georgia women took to the court for a game against SUN Conference rival Keiser University.

Led by an 18-point performance from freshman guard Iesha Rhodin, the Mariners (3-15, 2-7) managed to down the Seahawks (12-9, 3-6) by a score of 54-42 to notch their second straight conference win.

More from this section