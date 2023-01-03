The Coastal Georgia women were unable to get their new year started off on a positive note, falling 72-60 on the road to Keiser University on Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Following a brief break for the holidays, the Mariners continued a tough season by traveling to a SUN Conference foe in the Seahawks. Coastal Georgia entered the contest with just one win on the campaign but jumped out to an early 6-0 lead. Keiser quickly rallied and forced the Mariners to play catchup the rest of the game.
Leading scorer Sonia Forney led the charge for the Mariners in the early going, finishing the opening period with six points, but by then, the Seahawks had taken a six-point advantage of their own.
After keeping the game close for much of the first quarter and a half, Coastal fell down by double digits for the first time with 6:24 until halftime on a 7-0 Keiser run.
The Seahawks lead grew to as many as 14 points before going into halftime up 36-24.
At half, Coastal Georgia was shooting just 28 percent from the field compared to 48 percent for Keiser, which also won the battle in the glass in the first half 21-14.
Coming out of the locker rooms for the second half, the Mariners turned to a full court press after made shots to try and disrupt the Seahawks’ rhythm, but each time the deficit would be momentarily cut tp to single digits, Keiser responded with a field goal of its own to push the lead back.
Iesha Rhodin knocked down a jump shot to bring Coastal Georgia to within 65-57 with just over five minutes to play, but that would be as close as the Mariners would come in the second half.
Forney led the way for the Mariners again, scoring 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 from the free throw line. She also pulled down 12 rebounds.
Joyce Jordan recorded 20 points for Coastal Georgia, combining with Forney to score 68 percent of the team’s 60 points and snag 21 of its 33 rebounds.
Coastal Georgia (1-12, 0-5) will regroup and return to Howard Coffin Gym looking for its first win since Nov. 8 when it hosts Webber International (3-11, 0-4) on Thursday 5:30 p.m.