The Mariners pocketed another series this past weekend.
No. 10 Coastal Georgia (29-4, 12-3) traveled down to south Florida to take two out of three games from SUN Conference foe Ave Maria (18-19, 8-7). The Mariners dropped Game 1 of a Friday doubleheader 9-2 before rebounding to tie the series with a 9-4 victory in Game 2.
In the rubber match, Coastal rallied back from a three-run first inning deficit to secure the series in a 10-5 triumph Saturday.
Coastal Georgia entered the three-game set riding high on a series win over conference contender Southeastern, but after staking itself to a one-game lead atop the league’s standings, CCGA had a setback in the lost to Ave Maria.
The Mariners managed just two runs in the series opener, both coming in the top of the sixth inning with the team trailing 7-0. Coastal loaded the bases with two outs for Melani Jones, who drew a walk to push across the Mariners’ first run.
McCall Maret was hit by a pitch in the ensuing at-bat, scoring the only other Mariner run in the contest despite 11 hits and three walks. Coastal left 13 runners on base in the loss.
Ave Maria, on the other hand, made the most of the 12 hits it collected against a trio of CCGA pitchers, including starter Hayley Dickerson, who lasted four innings and allowed six runs.
The Gyrenes scored two runs in the bottom of the first, one in the third, and four more in the fifth to build their sizable lead, and once the Mariners got on the scoreboard in the sixth, Ave Maria matched the two runs in the bottom half of the frame.
After putting the finishing touches on their Game 1 win, the Gyrenes went back to work in the first inning of Game 2 — a two-out, RBI double staking Ave Maria to another early lead 1-0.
Coastal Georgia was close to putting its own runs up in the first inning when its first two batters reached safely on singles, but a strikeout and a double play quickly ended the threat. A similar occurrence played out in the top of the second when Kayla Rowell’s leadoff single was immediately erased with a double play.
But in the third, Coastal finally broke through. This time, it was Rori Rhodes leading off the frame with a base hit before stealing second and advancing to third on a single by Sydney Morris.
After an out, Jones plated Rhodes on an RBI single to tie the game before scoring herself on Rowell’s single a few batters later.
Coastal extended upon its 2-1 lead an inning later when Dickerson led off the frame with a single, moved to second on a bunt, and scored on Rhodes’ doubles. Following another out, Rhodes also came home to score on a double by Thinger.
Jones scored Thinger on a single in the ensuing at-bat before stealing second, advancing to third on a wild pitch, and scoing on Maret’s single soon after to push the Mariners’ advantage to 6-1.
Ave Maria scored the next three runs in the contest to draw to within 6-4 going into the seventh, but Coastal Georgia tacked on three more in the top half of the frame — Cevana Wood’s two-run single the biggest hit of the inning — to re-establish the margin for error.
As it turned out, Reagan Thomas wouldn’t need any more. The freshman pitcher finished out the complete game for the Mariners, allowing just four runs over seven innings in the win.
In the finale, Coastal Georgia turned to Elizabeth McGovern for the start, but the Mariners didn’t do much to help out the sophomore pitcher early on. A pair of errors, combined with a couple of hits, helped Ave Maria run out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
But Coastal got all three runs back in the top of the second, Dickerson scoring on an RBI single by Malarie Peacock a few batters before Peacock and Thinger would cross home on a two-run double by Maret.
The Gyrenes inched back in front when the fourth unearned run of the contest was charged to McGovern in the bottom half of the second, allowing the leadoff runner to reach and eventually score on a wild pitch.
Trailing 4-3, each of the first three Mariners reached safely to open up the fourth inning, Peacock scoring once more on an error by the Ave Maria third baseman trying to field Jones’ bunt single.
Coastal finally took its first lead of Game 3 a few batters later when MacKenzie Kagee doubled down the left field line to plate Maret and Jones, and the Mariners never relinquished it.
Rowell singled home Thinger in the top of the sixth, and Coastal Georgia tacked on three more runs in the seventh on an RBI single by Thinger and a two-run single by Maret, both of whom had big series at the dish.
Thinger finished the three-game set 7-for-11 from the plate with four runs scored and two RBI, and Maret went 5-for-9 with five RBI and two runs scored. Jones also had a big weekend, going 4-for-6 with three walks, three RBI and three runs scored for the Mariners.
McGovern went five full innings in the win, just one earned run among the five allowed. Dickerson entered in relief and pitched the final two frames to earn the save.
Coastal Georgia’s road trip continues this week with a three-game series against Thomas University on the horizon. The Mariners will open the series with a 2 p.m. contest in Thomasville on Friday ahead of a doubleheader the following day.