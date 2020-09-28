Coming off a 12-point defeat in the second set, Coastal Georgia was in danger of being swept out of Howard Coffin Gym in its first meeting against defending conference tournament champions Florida Memorial on Saturday.
Instead, the Mariners (3-2, 3-2 The Sun Conference) put together a miraculous rally to stun the Lions (3-3, 3-3) in five sets 24-26, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-12.
Giovana Larregui Lopez notched a career-high 22 kills and a team-high 15 digs en route to her third double-double of the season, and Gardieliz Laureano-Andujar tied her career high with 34 assists to go along with 12 digs in the win.
It looked as if Coastal could be overmatched against Florida Memorial early on as the Lions roared out to a 16-6 lead before the Mariners chipped the lead down to 22-18. Following a kill and a block by Alison Muldrow on consecutive points, CCGA drew within two, and once Florida Memorial reached set point, Lillian Carlson recorded one of her two aces on the day to send the match into extra points.
But the Lions eventually righted the ship, closing out the first set and pulling away in the second as the Mariners struggled at the net. Coastal hit -6 percent on 30 total attacks in the set as it fell big.
Although it would have been easy for the Mariners to simply resign to an off match, Coastal Georgia continued to fight, taking its first lead of the match at 12-11 on a block from Kaci Hollenbacher and Muldrow in the third set.
Coastal went up by as many as four before going on to tally game point on a massive block by Larregui Lopez. The momentum continued into the fourth set with the Mariners finding their rhythm defensively.
With 30 digs, Coastal Georgia more than doubled its total from any of the previous three sets — seven coming courtesy Larregui Lopez, six from Hollenbacher, and five apiece from Laureano-Andujar and Emery Wyatt. Florida Memorial was only able to hit 7 percent on 54 attacks in the narrow defeat.
Suddenly rolling, the Mariners put away the Lions in a decisive fifth set that would not see a lead of more than one point for either side until Coastal went up 13-11 on a kill by Claire Terwilliger, who led the team with a .333 hitting percentage.
Coastal Georgia stole another point on a Hannah Williams ace, and Terwilliger slammed the door on an assist from Laureano-Andujar.
The Mariners return to their home court Wednesday when they host Webber International at 7 p.m.