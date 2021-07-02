Prepared to embark on a renaissance of the volleyball program, it is only fitting that Coastal Georgia debut new uniforms to signify the metamorphosis it seeks this upcoming season.
On Friday, the Mariners unveiled their updated jerseys to The News ahead of a campaign that Coastal hopes sets the tone for the program moving forward.
Last year was the dawn of the Israel Delgado era for the Mariners, but with it came a host of complications stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Players were shuffled in and out of the lineup, games were cancelled the night before, and fans were barred from home matches, in addition to the normal challenges facing a first-year head coach.
But through the fire, the Mariners emerged as the third seed in The Sun Conference with a 12-6 overall record. Subsequently, the season ended on a sour note when Coastal Georgia fell in straight sets against Warner in the quarterfinal round of the TSC Tournament after having won the two previous meetings that year and all nine since CCGA joined the conference in 2017.
Team captain Alison Muldrow wasn’t satisfied with that ending to her college career, and it spurred her to take advantage of a eligibility waiver and return for her second senior season in an effort to steward the program into the future.
“For the team, I want us to accomplish really getting close to each other,” Muldrow said, detailing the goal for this upcoming season. “Kind of bringing together the program, and setting an example of what we want it to be the next couple of years at least.
“This is going to be a big building year for the entire program, and I think it’s going to be really good.”
Muldrow will play a crucial role in determining the success of the Mariners’ season.
In her second year at Coastal after transferring from Sal Ross State University, Muldrow earned All-Conference honors after leading the team with seven solo blocks, 36 assisted blocks and 43 total blocks while contributing 2.15 kills and 2.63 points per set — both of which ranked second on the Mariners in 2020.
Perhaps more importantly, Muldrow assumed the captain role, and all the responsibilities that come with it, during a point in the season the team sorely lacked leadership.
It took some time, but Muldrow soon became the perfect conduit between Delgado and the team.
“I stepped into it kind of slow because I feel like I’ve always been kind of a silent leader, but I feel like i’m really growing into the whole captain thing now,” Muldrow said. “And I enjoy it. I enjoy being able to put a good influence on the girls.”
In fact, Muldrow’s been such a good influence that there was no hesitation on the part of her head coach when she approached him about the possibility of returning for one more year.
“We saw the change during the season,” Delgado said. “When she asked me about (coming back), I was like, ‘I’m not going to lose my leader. You are the leader of the group right now, of course I want you next year.’
“For me, there wasn’t any doubt about it. I know that she grew a lot during this season. She worked super hard. She learned how to lead, and that’s something that’s hard to do in a short time.”
Delgado has pushed the team hard since arriving as he works to transform the program into one competing for national titles in the future.
However, formerly the Director of Player Development with Vision Volleyball Club, Delgado hasn’t let the large picture deter him from making smaller-scale tweaks as well.
“The standards are kind of what I grew up with, so the standards of it were pretty easy for me,” Muldrow said. “But he came in and changed all of my footwork that I’ve been doing for nine years already, and it is a complete change, but it’s a good change.
“Instantly when changing the footwork for my hitting and blocking, it saved me energy, I would be able to focus more, see more of the court. It would help a lot.”
Delgado is a proponent of individualized fundamental refinement, which could serve to make the Mariners a more dangerous squad this upcoming season alone.
“What I try to do, depending on how they are physically, and how they can adjust to what we want to do with them, I try to simplify for them the way that we’re going to do things,” Delgado said. “Her footwork is probably going to be different from my other middle because they are different people, and they’ve learned the skills a different way.”
Even outside of Muldrow, Coastal Georgia is not without returning talent.
Senior Giovanna Larregui Lopez was also an All-Conference selection, having led the TSC with 4.67 kills and 5.17 points per set. Larregui Lopez was named the conference Attacker of the Week three times and the Defender of the Week once.
Andrea Soto Sierra contributed 2.38 points per set over 12 sets her freshman year, and Fabiola Colon notched 164 assists over 44 sets in her first year of college volleyball.
Coastal Georgia has also brought in a handful of transfers to contribute to the team this season in Samantha Johnson, a 5-foot-10 pin hitter from Salt Lake Community College, Skylar Gribben, a 5-8 pin hitter from Indian River Community College, Meghan Oliver, a 6-0 middle blocker from South Florida Community College, and Seliann Concepcion Rodriguez, a 5-9 outside hitter from Coffeyville Community College.
“We have good size in the pins, the right side, the middles,” Delgado said. “I think that’s something we’ve improved from last year. We have better size this year.”
Ultimately, Delgado wants to build the program the old-fashioned way — from the ground up.
Coastal Georgia brought in nine freshman signees in an abbreviated class for Delgado a year ago, and in his first full season — albeit still somewhat limited by COVID regulations — the coach has already signed six more: 6-1 middle blocker Sydney Martin, 5-8 defensive specialist/outside hitter Carleigh Carter, 6-1 rightside hitter/setter Lindsey Milligan, 5-7 setter Kyla Mullen, and 5-5 defensive specialist Sheisa Villegas.
It will be a step-by-step process, but Delgado said he feels good about where the team is at for 2021-22. Now, he’ll turn his attention to the Class of 2023 to round out what the program hopes will be a national tournament-caliber roster.
“What we’re trying to do is replace the players that we have if they’re going to graduate, try to replace them with a better skill player,” Delgado said. “That’s what we’re focused on for next year.
“I think the group that we have, we’re set up for the next two years. And then after that, we’ll start looking at what we really need to win the conference and get to the nationals. That’s the goal.”
The Mariners aren’t so focused on the future that they will take the present for granted though. After all, the change has to begin somewhere.
Coastal Georgia believes it has a strong enough group to make a push, the team overhauled its jerseys on the heels of a redesign of The Sun Conference’s brand identity and logos.
There is no time better than now.
“Our goals playing wise, we’re taking it all the way,” Muldrow said. “We’re going. We’re going. It’s going to happen. This is the year.”