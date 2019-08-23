Coastal Georgia’s volleyball team handles its business as the Mariners defeated both Middle Georgia State and St. Andrews on Friday.
The Mariners took on Middle Georgia State in the first match of the day and swept the Knights 3-0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-20).
Coastal Georgia overpowered the Knights in almost every aspect. The Mariners recorded 34 kills to Middle Georgia’s 19. Coastal also had 17 aces on the match.
Junior Ashley Kot led the team with five aces while senior Yorelis Rios Gonzalez collected three aces of her own.
Jane Townsend and Lauren Stillman also recorded two each as well.
Adair Werley led the team in kills with eight. Behind her was Sam Kepler who had six kills, then Hannah Williams and Alison Muldrow recorded five each.
Coastal played well and handled its business against Middle Georgia State, however, against St. Andrews, the Mariners had to put up a fight. The Mariners won three straight sets to take the match after dropping the first set and came out on top.
The first set Coastal allowed St. Andrews to make a comeback and take it to extra points. St. Andrews capitalized on a couple of Mariner mistakes and won the first set 29-27.
Coastal allowed the Knights to hang around in the second set as well but found a way to capitalize and win it 25-23.
These two teams were evenly matched, and the Mariners had to work hard for those set wins.
The Mariners took control in the third set and won it 25-17. There was a moment when Coastal trailed 8-11 that changed the entire set altogether. The Mariners had two good blocks in a row and kept the ball going until St. Andrews made a mistake, and that was the turning point for Coastal.
After the Mariners won that point, they flipped the switch and began to dominate. They carried that momentum over into the fourth and final set winning it 26-17.
Coastal recorded 200 attacks on the game with 60 kills. The Mariners also had six aces and three blocks. Kepler continued to serve well as she led the team with four aces.
Ashley Kot and Gardieliz Laureano-Andujar recorded the other two aces for the team.
There were three Mariners who finished with double-digit kills as Addie Pedraza had 16 kills, Kepler had 12, and Lillian Carlson had 11.
Muldrow recorded eight kills and led the team in blocks with three while Werley finished with six kills.
“St. Andrews brought their A-Game in the first set, and we made some adjustments going forward that worked for us,” Coastal coach Leah Mihm said. “We kept coming after them and tried to wear them down. Addie and Sam both had great games on the outside, and defensively, we made the right adjustments. We are looking forward to playing WVU Tech tomorrow.”
The Mariners take on WVU Tech today at 1:30 p.m. as they wrap up the Mariner Invitational.