Making its debut under first-time head coach Val Every, the College of Coastal Georgia volleyball team got its season off on a strong note Saturday in its home opener.
The SUN Conference tournament runners up from last fall dominated Brewton Parker in a three-set sweep to kick off its 2022 campaign.
Coastal handled Brewton Parker 25-6, 25-10, 25-17, finishing the match with a hitting percentage of .477 to .033.
In the first set, the Mariners managed to hit .733 with just one hitting error in the period.
Coastal Georgia proceeded to keep its foot on the gas in the second and third sets.
Brewton Parker finished with 14 total errors in the match with six coming in the second set to just five kills, resulting in a negative hitting percentage for the Barons.
Junior Natalia Wilhelm Heguaburu paced Coastal Georgia offensively with 13 total points coming from nine kills three aces and a block. Mariners junior Rebecca Brown led the team 19 assists, and freshmen Paula Perez Rosales had 13 digs in the opening match of the season.
Sophomore Kyla Mullen recorded nine assists, junior Madison hit .571 on seven attempts, and freshmen Amelia Paschall and Celina Keener saw their first collegiate action with the Mariners.
Next, Coastal will play a scrimamge against Truett-McConnell College today in Cleveland ahead of a match against Toccoa Falls College.