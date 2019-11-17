Coastal Georgia wrapped up its 2019 volleyball season on Saturday when the Mariners fell to Florida Memorial College 3-2 in a five-set Sun Conference Championship showdown.
Florida Memorial defeated the Mariners 25-23 in the first set. Coastal Georgia came back and won 25-14 in set two and 25-17 in set three. However, the Mariners couldn’t find a way to stop the Lions as they won the final two sets, 25-18 and 25-10.
Coastal Georgia and Florida Memorial were two equally talented teams on Saturday.
Both squads got the same amount of digs at 79. However, the Mariners won most of the statistical categories.
Coastal Georgia had 52 kills compared to the Lions 47. Both teams finished with 175 attack attempts. Florida Memorial, however, had 32 attack errors compared to the 28 Coastal tallied.
The Mariners had 14 blocks compared to the Lions nine. However, where the Lions edged out, the Mariners were with aces. Florida Memorial had eight compared to Coastal’s five.
Leading the way for the Mariners was senior Addie Pedraza, with 11 kills. Closely behind her was Sam Kepler, who totaled 10 kills. Pedraza was within one dig from having a double-double as she tallied nine digs. Kepler helped at the net as she completed five blocks against the Lions.
Hannah Williams added nine kills for the Mariners and finished the match with a .400 kill percentage, which was significantly higher than anyone else on both squads.
Alison Muldrow competed her tail off for the Mariners on Saturday. She finished with eight kills, a .211 hitting percentage, and five blocks.
Tamara Laezza led the team in blocks and had a career-high day as she recorded seven blocks. She had one solo block and six block assists while also contributing six kills for the Mariners.
Gardieliz Laureano-Andujar had a team-high 20 assists. She collected her own double double adding 15 digs. She also led the team with three aces.
Junior setter Ashley Kot added her own double-double as well. She had 17 assists and 13 digs while also having two setter dumps to add two kills to her stat sheet.
Coastal Georgia finished the season 20-9 overall and 12-4 in conference play after Saturday’s heartbreaking loss. The Mariners lose five seniors, which include Pedraza, Kepler, Yorelis Rios Gonzalez, Madie Bunge, and Jane Townsend.
VOL: Three Mariner volleyball players earn Sun Conference accolades
The Sun Conference announced last Thursday that three of Coastal Georgia volleyball players got selected as 2019 All-Sun Conference honorees.
Senior Libero Yorelis Rios Gonzalez, senior outside hitter Addie Pedraza, and junior setter Ashley Kot all landed on either the first or second All-Conference teams.
Rios Gonzalez earned a spot on the First-Team All-Conference honors and was the sole Coastal Georgia player to make that list. She also got selected as the Libero of the Year. Rios Gonzalez led the conference handily in defensive statistics finishing the regular season with 282 total digs.
Ashley Kot earned her second Sun Conference honor after being selected to the 2019 Second Team All-Conference. Senior outside hitter Pedraza also landed on the Second Team All-Conference team. She finished the regular season with 226 kills and a .180 kill percentage.
She secured herself in the Mariner record book as well. Before the tournament, She will be eighth in career kills with 483, sixth in career kills per set and eighth in total attacks with 1,508.
Coastal will only return Kot from this list next season as the Mariners wrapped up their season on Saturday.
MBB: Coastal Georgia men’s basketball finish 2-1 last week, loss conference opener
Coastal Georgia started last week defeating Middle Georgia State College 95-90 on Nov. 12. Then the Mariners traveled to Savannah State University and won 93-91.
“This was a big win for our guys,” Mariners basketball coach Jesse Watkins said. “We competed very hard, and this is our second win over an NCAA opponent.”
In that win, Austin Dukes led the way for Coastal, making 10-of-14 from the floor for 26 points. He also had six assists and one steal that game.
After that big win, Coastal Georgia came home to take on Thomas University in the Sun Conference opener and looked for its third straight win. However, it didn’t work out for the Mariners as they lost 87-74 to the Nighthawks.
Jaylan Patrick led the way for Coastal scoring 16 points and made a game-high four three-pointers.
Dukes followed him with 13 points while Jaylen Smallwood tallied 11. Junior Shaquille Seville brought down a game-high eight rebounds. He and Jonathan Canada also recorded a game-high two assists each.
As a whole, Coastal Georgia shot 49.1 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from the arc and 81.3 percent from the foul line.
It went back and forth during the whole game, but the Mariners couldn’t close out the game. With five minutes remaining, the Night Hawks went on a run and scored 23 points to the Mariners 14 in the final minutes of play.
Coastal Georgia improves to 4-3 on the season, and 0-1 in Sun Conference play. Up next for the Mariners will be a home game against Southeastern University on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
WBB: Brunswick High girls split games against Beach on Saturday
Brunswick High girl’s basketball team split games against Beach High on Saturday as the junior varsity team won 31-27, and the varsity squad lost 42-47.
The leading scorer for the junior varsity team was Shakardia Cowart, who scored nine points and had three rebounds.
Closely behind her was Dariana Johnson, who scored eight points and tallied eight boards as well in the Pirates win over Beach.
As for the varsity, coach Maria Mangram said that it was a back and forth game and a tough loss for the Pirates.
“We missed down the stretch,” Mangram said. “We missed some second-hand rebounding, and that switched up the momentum.”
The leading scorer on varsity was junior Makaila Brown, who put together her first double-double of the season and almost had a triple-double. She scored 26 points, brought down 13 rebounds, and tallied eight blocks in the game against Beach.
Closely behind Brown was senior Marquesia Heidt with eight points and three rebounds.
Up next for the Pirates will be a trip to Camden County on Saturday, Nov. 23, with tip-off slated for 5:00 p.m.
WBB: Coastal Georgia women earns first conference win
While the Coastal Georgia men fell to Thomas University on Saturday, the women’s basketball team came up with an 83-57 win over the Nighthawks.
After losing four straight games, the victory was a much-needed confidence boost for the Mariners.
Quira Porter led the way for Coastal Georgia scoring 16 points making 6-of-12 shots from the floor and 4-of-5 from the foul line.
Romny Felts and Tanisha Clarke came in behind her, scoring 14 points apiece. Felts also had a game-high of two assists as well.
However, it was senior Ariel Crump that went off against the Nighthawks on Saturday.
She collected a career-high 12 boards, twice as many as the next on the list. Nine of those rebounds were defensive while the other three gave the Mariners another shot at points.
Clarke, Ja’Lisya Glover, and Nicole Hofmann each added a block to the stat sheet against the Nighthawks as well.
As a team, the Mariners shot 50 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from the arc, and 64.5 percent from the foul line.
Coastal’s defense did a great job slowing down the Thomas offense as the Nighthawks only shot 36.2 percent from the filed and 18.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The Mariners forced 22 turnovers, held them to nine steals, and scored 31 points off those giveaways.
Coastal Georgia recorded twice as many rebounds as Thomas. The Mariners totaled 40 boards with 28 defensive and 12 offensive.
At one point, the Mariners led by 26 over the Nighthawks. While Thomas battled hard in the fourth, the Nighthawks didn’t have enough to stage a comeback.
The Mariners improve to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play after the win on Saturday. Up next for Coastal will be No. 2 Southeastern University as the Mariners welcome the Fire on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.