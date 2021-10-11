The Mariners’ dominant season on the volleyball court continued this past weekend. Coastal Georgia handily dispatched Sun Conference rival Keiser in straight sets 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 on Saturday at Howard Coffin Gym.
Coastal (18-2, 5-2) remained undefeated on its home court, earning its 14th consecutive match in friendly confides on the strength of another tremendous hitting performance.
Through 20 matches, the Mariners rank first in the SUN and seventh in the NAIA overall with a .264 hitting percentage. Against Keiser (14-17, 4-3), Coastal added to its success at the net, hitting .392 on 79 attempts with just 10 errors.
Junior outside hitter Giovana Larregui Lopez notched a match-high 13 kills to go along with nine digs and a career-high five block assists as she continues her bid for conference player of the year honors. In her second season at Coastal, Larregui Lopez ranks second in points per set (4.69), kills per set (3.80), and service aces per set (0.72), and ninth in digs per set (2.93).
Seliann Concepcion Rodriguez also had a big match against Keiser, recording a nine kills en route to a career-high .538 hitting percentage. The junior also notched two service aces, adding to her conference-leading 0.94 per set average, which also ranks third nationally.
As a team, Coastal Georgia is second in total service aces among NAIA programs, just 19 back of Cumberland despite having played 39 fewer sets.
In their win over the Seahawks, the Mariners also flexed their defensive acumen. Coastal recorded six blocks in the first set, finishing the match with 11 total. But even when they weren’t blocking the attacks, the Mariners bothered the opposing hitters while maintaining strong defense behind them.
Kesier tallied just 26 kills to 17 errors on 88 attacks for a .102 hitting percentage in the match — which was actually a solid day for a Coastal opponent. The Mariners are limiting opponents to a .083 hitting percentage on the season — the top mark in the conference.
Freshman Madison Logsdon played three sets off the bench for Coastal, and tied Larregui Lopez with a team-high nine digs. Fabiola Colon and Kyla Mullen served as the Mariners’ setters and recorded 16 and 13 assists, respectively.
Coastal Georgia has now rebounded from a 3-1 road loss to Ave Maria with back-to-back sweeps over conference opponents, moving into a tie for second with Florida Memorial in the Sun Conference standings. St. Thomas, who the Mariners swept 3-0 at Howard Coffin in September, sit atop the standings with a 6-1 conference record.
Coastal will embark for a trip to Tampa for a tri-match against Florida National University and Florida College on Tuesday before returning home for an important contest against Florida Memorial at 2 p.m. Saturday.