The No. 10 Mariners (25-2, 8-1) started off a six-game home stretch, with a three-game sweep of Florida Memorial Lions (1-15, 0-12) this past weekend.
Starting the series off with a doubleheader Friday, Coastal scored 11 runs in the first two innings, finishing Game 1 with 16 runs.
In the second inning, Coastal jumped on Florida Memorial’s pitchers early, with the first 11 batters reaching the base paths safely. Drawing five walks and stealing three bases (one being home) the Mariners added three extra-base hits before the first out was recorded on a fielder’s choice. With the flood gates completely opened, the Mariners didn’t slow down.
In the third inning, after Florida Memorial put forth one run on the board, the Mariners scored four runs on two home runs by MacKenzie Kagee (three-run homer) Cevana Wood’s solo shot to put the team up 15-1.
After taking Hayley Dickerson out of the game with such a large lead, freshman Sydney Morris came out to pitch the fourth inning. In only one inning of action, Morris struck out two batters and allowed one hit.
Coastal’s bats added one more run in the bottom of the fourth with Wood hitting an RBI single to bring home Kayla Rowell for the 16th run of the game.
Gabi Merced pitched the fifth and final inning for Coastal, allowing a leadoff double before recording three straight outs and ending the game with a strikeout.
In taking the first game 16-1, Coastal tied the school run record in the second game of the doubleheader hours later.
In Game 2, the Mariners scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first before adding another seven runs in the subsequent innings.
In the bottom of the first, Coastal capitalized on fielding errors by Florida Memorial to score its first run. Working the bases loaded for most of the inning, Coastal scored eight of its runs with McCall Maret hitting a grand slam to culminate the 10 run inning.
After allowing a solo shot in the top half of the second, the Mariners came back out and not only added a solo shot of its own (Wood) but five more runs to top off the inning. The Mariners’ bats had four of its six hits in the inning came in the form of extra-bases with all but one of those at-bats adding an RBI.
The two schools traded runs in the third inning, with Coastal’s Malarie Peacock hitting a solo shot to tie the school record for the most runs in a game.
Just like in the first game Coastal rotated its pitching staff, with Reagan Thomas starting the game and going two full innings. In those two innings, Thomas allowed one run on one hit and struck out a Lion batter in her 11 pitches on the mound. Elizabeth McGovern came in for two innings of relief and allowed one run on two hits while striking out two batters in 19 pitches. Merced came in to finish as she did earlier in the afternoon, allowing one walk and forcing three ground ball outs to secure the 17-2 final.
As they did all series, Coastal ran out to an early lead in Game 3, a three-run home run by Rowell jump starting the offense in the 8-0 victory.
In the third inning, the Mariners tacked on two runs on RBI singles by Wood and Dickerson.
Leading 5-0 and holding the Lions scoreless after five full innings, the Mariners put together three additional runs to force their third straight mercy rule on the Lions.
Now, Coastal will host No. 19 Southeastern in a top 25 matchup beginning with a doubleheader today at 1 p.m. The third game of the series is set for Wednesday at noon.