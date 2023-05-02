Honoring its seniors against Keiser University on Saturday, the No. 21 Coastal Georgia Mariners (31-10, 21-3) put together an afternoon of brilliance to send the seniors off the right way.
Celebrating seniors Julianna Bellflower, Hayley Dickerson, Melani Jones, McCall Maret, Malarie Peacock and Kayla Rowell, the Mariners opened the game with RBI singles from Bryce Peacock and Aniston Johnson to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead.
Once given the lead by her teammates, Dickerson struck out two Keiser batters in the second before the offense added two more runs by way of singles from Sam Thinger and MacKenzie Kagee.
Extending the lead to 4-0 through two innings, the Mariners’ defense had a defensive stop at the plate to tag Lacee Travens out at home to keep the shutout intact.
Kaiser would snap the shutout performance coming from Dickerson as the third single of the fourth inning drove in the lone run of the game for the Seahawks.
Leading 4-1, Johnson stepped into the box for the third. Having an RBI single in her first at-bat, Johnson hit a two-run home run over to left center for her team-high ninth home run of the season, to give the Mariners a 6-1 lead.
Costal added two more runs in the sixth inning with an RBI single by Jones before she scored on a fielder’s choice during Maret’s at-bat.
Holding an 8-1 lead and in line to tie the Mariners’ single-season school record for wins in a season with 19, Dickerson went back out to the circle for the seventh inning.
Allowing the lone run in the third inning while striking out seven batters with zero walks on the day, Dickerson forced two early fly outs before ending the game with a strike three call to crown the Mariners SUN Conference Regular Season Champions.
No.1 Coastal travels to Clearwater, Florida, for the SUN Conference Softball Championship Tournament and will await the winner of Warner vs. Keiser for its first game of the tournament at 4 p.m. today.