52856606823_f84bf4f6eb_o.jpg

Coastal Georgia softball honors its seniors after winning the SUN Conference Regular Season Championship.

 Provided Photo/Coastal Georgia Athletics

Honoring its seniors against Keiser University on Saturday, the No. 21 Coastal Georgia Mariners (31-10, 21-3) put together an afternoon of brilliance to send the seniors off the right way.

Celebrating seniors Julianna Bellflower, Hayley Dickerson, Melani Jones, McCall Maret, Malarie Peacock and Kayla Rowell, the Mariners opened the game with RBI singles from Bryce Peacock and Aniston Johnson to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead.

