The Coastal Georgia Mariners kept rolling this week, sweeping a three-game series against SUN Conference foe Webber International before taking to the road to hand Florida Memorial a pair of losses.

No. 24 Coastal took the standalone contest Tuesday against Webber International by a score of 3-0 before returning to play a day later to win both legs of a Wednesday doubleheader 5-0, 4-0. On Friday, Coastal Georgia rolled past Florida Memorial 16-0, 6-1 in the first two games of a weekend series in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

