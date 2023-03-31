The Coastal Georgia Mariners kept rolling this week, sweeping a three-game series against SUN Conference foe Webber International before taking to the road to hand Florida Memorial a pair of losses.
No. 24 Coastal took the standalone contest Tuesday against Webber International by a score of 3-0 before returning to play a day later to win both legs of a Wednesday doubleheader 5-0, 4-0. On Friday, Coastal Georgia rolled past Florida Memorial 16-0, 6-1 in the first two games of a weekend series in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
The midweek series against the Warriors saw the Mariners cap off an undefeated 10-game home stand with five consecutive shutouts to close the stretch.
Several Coastal Georgia school records were also set in the sweep of Webber International.
Senior catcher Kayla Rowell broke the career record for RBIs — notching the 102nd RBI of her career on a fourth-inning double of the third game.
Senior outfielder Melani Jones also tallied her 165th career hit during the series, another school record.
On the defensive side, the Mariners were led by electric pitching duo of senior Hayley Dickerson and junior Bryce Peacock, who set the school records for wins — 50 for Dickerson — and single-game strikeouts — 13 for Peacock.
In addition to her record-setting strikeouts in Game 1 against Webber, Peacock pitched her second no-hitter of the season and blasted a three-run home run.
“It feels really good,” Peacock said. “I know that when I show up, that (my teammates) are gonna show for me too.”
That was the case once again in Game 1 of a weekend series against Florida Memorial. Peacock got the start and pitched just three innings before making an early exit with her team up 16-0.
Coastal Georgia put six runs on the board in the top of the first beginning when McCall Maret was plunked by a pitch with one out and the bases loaded.
Aniston Johnson drew a walk in the ensuing at-bat to push across another run, before Rowell and Juliana Bellflower tallied back-to-back RBI singles. Johnson scored on a throwing error, and Florida Memorial walked in another run before finally escaping the inning, but much of the damage had already been done.
The Mariners pushed across seven more runs on six hits in the second inning, and they’d score three more in the third before coasting to a win in the run-rule shortened contest.
But Coastal Georgia went right back to work in Game 2, MacKenzie Kagee roping a two-run double into centerfield to push the Mariners out in front 2-0 in the top of the first.
Florida Memorial scored its lone run of the doubleheader in the bottom of the inning, when a batter singled with one out, moved to second on a ground out, took third on a fielding error, and made it home on a throwing error, but that would be all Coastal would allow.
The Mariners extended the advantage to 4-1 in the top of the second, and starter Anna Feil proceeded to retire eight straight Lions before finally hitting a batter with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. The next batter singled to give Florida Memorial a pair of runners, but Feil produced a ground ball to short stop to end the inning soon after.
With the wins over Florida Memorial, Coastal Georgia has run its win streak to 13 games. The Mariners have won 21 of its last 22 games with one more contest against the Lions before playing a three-game set on the road against the 17th-ranked Southeastern Fire beginning next Thursday.
“That’ll be for first place (in the conference),” Minick said.