A walk-off double from junior infielder Sarah Thinger powered the No. 25 Coastal Georgia softball team to a sweep in a doubleheader against Reinhardt University on Wednesday.
The Mariners out-dueled the Eagles 5-4 in extra innings of the second game after taking the first go-round by a score of 8-4.
Coastal (11-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two innings of Game 1 and never looked back, with each of the first five Mariners in the batting order recording an RBI at some point during the game.
Reinhardt (9-4) put together a late rally with a three-run sixth inning, but their efforts were too little, too late.
But Game 2 followed a much different script.
The Mariners scored in the first inning after a walk brought Bryce Peacock in from third, and their lead grew to two in the third inning behind an RBI double from Zoe Johnson.
The Eagles clapped back quickly this time, scoring once in the fourth inning to cut the lead down to one run, then pushing across two runs an inning later to take their first lead of the doubleheader.
As the seventh inning drew to a close, junior infielder Aniston Johnson stepped to the plate for Coastal Georgia with two outs and hit an infield grounder that at first glance appeared to be out. However after protest from the Mariner dugout, the play was overturned.
Johnson’s base hit scored Bryce Peacock to knot the game at 3-3.
Having just had the win ripped from their hands, Reinhardt came back with a fury, recapturing the lead with two-out run in the eighth inning, but Coastal ensured the deficit would grown no larger.
Malarie Peacock led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, advancing the place runner, Rylee Maxwell, to third.
With the tying run just 60 feet away, Hayley Dickerson stepped into the box and reached safely on a fielder’s choice, which saw Peacock cut down at second, but tied the game on Maxwell’s score from third.
With only one out and a runner on first, Thinger stepped up to the plate and delivered the game-winning run on a double to left that scored Dickerson and completed the comeback in thrilling fashion.
Now the winners of eight straight, Coastal Georgia will open up play in the SUN Conference when it travels to Thomasville for a three-game set against the Thomas Nighthawks beginning with a doubleheader Friday.