Coastal Georgia will open up its national tournament run in Lawrenceville.
Coming off the second Sun Conference Tournament championship in program history, the 18th-ranked Mariners were slotted into a region that features No. 8 Georgia Gwinnett, Indiana Tech and St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Coastal enters the opening round of the NAIA Tournament in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history. The Mariners have already eclipsed the program record for single-season wins with 40 while winning both the conference regular-season and tournament crowns in the same year.
Bryce Peacock was named the Sun Conference Player of the Year, Hayley Dickerson was the Pitcher of the Year, and Mike Minick was the Coach of the Year.
Mariners Mackenzie Kagee, Sarah Thinger, Aniston Johnson, Melani Jones and Kayla Rowell were also recognized as all-conference first-team members.
The final goal remaining for Coastal Georgia on the season is advancing to the NAIA Softball World Series for the first time in program history.
To do that, Coastal will likely have to go through a Georgia Gwinnett team that is 3-1 against the Mariners on the season.
Georgia Gwinnett College swept a two-game set against Coastal in Lawrenceville on Feb. 19, and the Grizzlies managed to split the doubleheader against the Mariners when they traveled down to Brunswick.
But before it looks to enact a bit of revenge, Coastal Georgia must face No. 3 seed Indiana Tech at noon Monday.
No. 1 seed Georgia Gwinnett plays No. 4 seed St. Mary-of-the-Woods in the following game of the double elimination bracket.