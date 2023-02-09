The Coastal Georgia Mariners traveled over to Savannah State on Wednesday and decked the Tigers in straight sets to kickoff the softball season with a 15-1, 12-0 sweep.
Ranked No. 18 coming off a campaign that saw the program set nearly every offensive single-season milestone en route to a team record 39 wins, Coastal Georgia jumped on Savannah State from the opening pitch and never let up.
Or more accurately, the Mariners were hit by the opening pitches.
Sarah Thinger and Bryce Peacock were both struck by pitches to put Coastal’s first two batters on base safely to lead off Game 1, and two batters later, McCall Maret worked a walk to load the bases with one out. Aniston Johnson drove in the first run of the Mariners’ season on a sacrifice fly to center field, and Kayla Rowell picked an RBI of her own with a single in the ensuing at-bat.
Then, with two outs in the inning, MacKenzie Kagee stepped to the plate and delivered the big hit — a three-run home run — to break the contest open at 5-0 before Savannah State had even taken its first at-bat.
Coastal Georgia added four more runs to its ledger in the second on a two-run triple by Peacock, an RBI single by Rowell, and an error that allowed Johnson to sprint home after stealing third. The lead grew to 10-0 in the third inning on a run-scoring ground out from Jones.
Savannah State finally got a brief reprieve in a scoreless fourth, but Coastal got right back to business in the top of the fifth on a leadoff single by Denise Dees. Two batters later, Dees advanced to second on Anna Feil’s single before scoing on Rylee Maxwell’s base hit in the ensuing at-bat.
A few pitches later, Maret drew a walk to load the bases for Johnson, who deposited a shot over the fence in left field for a grand slam that would cap off an explosive opener for Coastal. Savannah State took one run off relief pitcher Elizabeth McGovern in the bottom of the fifth, but it wasn’t nearly enough to stave off the mercy rule.
And the brief hiatus between games in the doubleheader did nothing to cool down the Mariners’ bats. Once Game 2 was underway, Coastal Georgia quickly got on the scoreboard when Thinger worked a leadoff walk and scored on Peacock’s triple.
Peacock scored on a ground out from Jones before the Mariners put another pair of runners on base on a single from Maret and a walk by Johnson. Both came home to score in the ensuing at-bat when Rowell laced a double to left field before scoring herself on a wild pitch that pushed the Mariners’ advantage to 5-0.
After a 1-2-3 inning from Peacock, who got the start in Game 2 and struck out four in three scoreless innings, Coastal went back on the offensive. The Mariners opened the top of the second with four consecutive singles and a double before the first out was secured on a grounder that scored the fourth run of the inning.
Kagee reached on an error in the ensuing at-bat and Rori Rhodes worked a walk to load the bases for Malarie Peacock, scored Johnson from third on a pop up to produce the fourth inning of five runs for Coastal Georgia in the doubleheader.
The Mariners added two more runs on Johnson’s home run in the third — giving the team 27 runs in their first eight innings of work to open the season. Coastal went scoreless over the final two frames, but the damage had already been done.
On the day, the Mariners racked up 23 hits, seven of which went for extra bases. Playing her first games at Coastal Georgia after transferring from Georgia Southern, Aniston was 3-for-6 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI and five runs scored in the doubleheader.
Five different Coastal pitchers combined to hold Savannah State to just four base hits over 10 innings as the team improved to 6-0 in the all-time series between the programs.
Now with a couple of big wins under their belts, the Mariners are set to host Kentucky Christian in their home opener at 1 p.m. Sunday.