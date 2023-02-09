The Coastal Georgia Mariners traveled over to Savannah State on Wednesday and decked the Tigers in straight sets to kickoff the softball season with a 15-1, 12-0 sweep.

Ranked No. 18 coming off a campaign that saw the program set nearly every offensive single-season milestone en route to a team record 39 wins, Coastal Georgia jumped on Savannah State from the opening pitch and never let up.

