The 18th-ranked Coastal Georgia Mariners opened up their home schedule Tuesday afternoon by sweeping a doubleheader 7-1, 10-0 against the Barons of Brewton-Parker College.
The Mariners (5-4, 0-0 SUN Conference) blasted open a six-run lead in the first two innings of the home opener. Meanwhile, the Barons (3-3, 0-0 SSAC) found the board in the fourth inning behind an error that led to an RBI to push across their lone run of the afternoon.
Coastal Georgia’s bats reignited in the second game — the team bashing four multi-run homers in three innings that went for nine runs.
An additional run was scored in the third inning off an RBI double by junior McCall Maret to secure a 10-run margin needed to end the game in five innings.
Brewton-Parker wouldn’t get on the board in Game 2. In fact, the Barons hardly got on base.
A one-out walk in the top of the fifth was the lone blemish on starter Bryce Peacock’s outing. Regardless, the junior pitcher finished off the no-hitter in a tidy 58 pitches while striking out eight.
“I felt confident in all my pitches,” Peacock said. “Confident in my defense and my team just knowing they had my back,” she added.
A perfect game has only been achieved once in Coastal Georgia history.
Georgia Southern transfer Aniston Johnson led the Mariners offensively once again, finishing the doubleheader 5-of-6 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs scored. Johnson, Melanie Jones, Kasey Rowell and Malerie Peacock each went deep for Coastal Georgia.
Mariners head coach Mike Minick was content with his team’s play both at the plate and in the field over the double feature after dropping four straight in the Grizzly Classic at Georgia Gwinnett
“We had a rough weekend,” Minick said. “We needed to get back on track today and we did.”
Coastal Georgia will look to continue their momentum when it travels to South Carolina for a doubleheader against Columbia International on Saturday.