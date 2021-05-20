Coastal Georgia’s softball wrapped up their season after falling 7-2 to Oregon Tech in the championship game of the NAIA National Tournament Opening Site Waleska Bracket on Wednesday.
Bryce Peacock and Melanie Jones led the Mariners with two hits as they both went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Rory Rhodes, Breanna Wells and Mary Waldron also recorded hits for Coastal Georgia.
Hayley Dickerson got the start for the Mariners once again as she latest four innings giving up five runs on nine hits, with only three earned. Dickerson also recorded two strikeouts and one walk. Ansley Bowen came in for relief as she pitched the final three innings, giving up just two hits.
The Mariners scored both runs in the bottom of the third inning as Rhodes started the inning with a single to right field. Malarie Peacock moved her to second with a sacrifice bunt. Rhodes scored when Bryce Peacock singled up the middle. Jones singled to put two on base, and then Waldron hit a single to score Bryce Peacock.
Oregon Tech scored three runs in the top of the fourth to answer and take the lead over Coastal. Then they pilled up four more runs in the fifth to secure the 7-2 victory.
Coastal Georgia graduates four seniors in Waldron, Samantha Hiley, Wells and Bowen. These four helped lead the Mariners to their most successful season in school history. The Mariners finished the season 34-13 overall, including winning their first Sun Conference title.