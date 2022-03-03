Coming off of its NFCA Leadoff Classic championship title, the Coastal Georgia softball team (17-1) returned home to face off against Edward Waters with school records breaking in the process.
In the first game, Coastal got on the board first after a wild pitch scored Sarah Thinger. The team had runners on base but failed to do more than the one run.
Coastal’s Hayley Dickerson pitched another complete game while on the mound but dealt with some battles from the Tigers’ offense.
In the fourth inning, Edward Waters’ Tiara Waters led off the inning with a solo home run shot over the center-field wall to tie the game at 1-1. Dickerson would regain herself on the mound by striking out three of the next four batters.
Normally answering at the plate after a team scores on a run on them, the Mariners batters went down in order to leave the game tied.
The Tigers would tally on another run in the fifth inning after getting to Dickerson early with a leadoff double by Jade Mention. After moving to third after a grounder to third, Caitlynne Lumag drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Lumag would steal second base before Brooke Rice singled in the go-ahead run to put the Tigers up 2-1. Coastal would get out of the inning, stranding runners on second and third.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Mariners bats came to life with McCall Maret leading off the inning with a double. Kayla Rowell would single down the left-field line to put runners on the corners and no outs. After a base running change to put Denise Dees on for Rowell, MacKenzie Kagee stepped up to the plate and delivered the tying run on a double. Kagee’s double knocked out Edward Waters’ starting pitcher of the game. Gracie Mejia would record two quick outs for the Tigers before Malarie Peacock stepped into the batter’s box for Coastal. Just like Rowell, Peacock drilled a liner into the left-field grass for a two-RBI double to push the Mariners back into the lead, 4-2.
Looking to hold onto the 4-2 lead, Dickerson returned to the mound and made quick work of the Tigers batters in the seventh inning to pick up her seventh win of the season.
Mariners 6
Tigers 1
The Mariners turned to the reigning SUN Conferences’ Player and Pitcher of the week in Bryce Peacock for game two of the doubleheader.
In the first inning, Peacock struck out the side with two batters hearing the umpire yell strike three to kickstart Peacock’s brilliance on the mound.
In the top of the second inning, Peacock put herself in trouble early after a leadoff single and another single with one out. Having struck out a batter in between the two batters, she would strike out the next two Tigers batters to get herself out of the inning and push her strikeout total to six after two innings of work.
Peacock in the third inning would walk two batters but continued her command in the zone, striking out two more Tiger batters.
The Mariners bats were unable to make the most of the dominant display coming from Peacock on the mound, tallying three hits in the first three innings and keeping the game at a 0-0 deadlock.
After Peacock went three up and three down with two strikeouts in the top half of the fourth, the Mariners’ offense came to life to support Peacock.
Kagee singled and moved to second on a passed ball to put a runner in a scoring position with one out and Rori Rhodes up to bat. Rhodes delivered the first RBI of the game with a double to the outfield, scoring Kagee in the process. Rhodes herself would score on a two-out single by Malarie Peacock, giving her younger sister insurance runs on the mound.
Peacock recorded another three up and three down fifth inning, striking out one, running her total up to 11.
Recording one more strikeout in the sixth inning, Peacock tied the school record for strikeouts in a game, matching Dickerson from earlier in the year.
In the bottom half of the sixth, the Mariners did more damage to the Tigers pitching staff scoring four runs in the inning. Malarie Peacock earned the first RBI of the inning with a grounder to first base, with Rhodes racing home. Thinger doubled during the next at-bat, driving in Dickerson from third base for the RBI. The do-it-all player, Bryce Peacock, doubled to score Thinger from second for the third run of the inning. After being pulled from the base paths to stay warm for the mound, Gabi Merced took over on the base paths and scored on a double by Melani Jones for the fourth run, giving the Mariners a 6-0 lead heading into the final inning.
Looking for the complete-game shutout, Peacock struggled to start the top half of the seventh. Walking the leadoff runner and seeing the runner steal second, the Tigers were able to bat around to bring home the team’s only run of the game and end Peacock’s shutout hopes. The pitcher would strike out the final batter of the night, giving her the school record for the most strikeouts in a single game with 13. Peacock would also join Dickerson with her seventh win of the season.
While the team waits for the NAIA Softball rankings to come out early next week, the team hosts Reinhardt University (8-7) for a doubleheader on March 8.