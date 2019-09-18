The College of Coastal Georgia’s women’s golf team finished eighth Tuesday at the USCB Sandshark Invitational — its first event of the fall.
The Mariners entered Day 2 of the tournament tied for seventh, but a score of 29-over 317 in the final round slid them a spot down the leaderboard. Keiser University took first place at the Invitational with a score of 16-over 880, 14 strokes better than second place SCAD-Savannah.
Junior Megan Ramer shot the lowest score of the event for Coastal Georgia with a 16-over 232. Her performance was good for a tie at 24th overall after shooting a 79 in the third round. Junior Kylee Wheeler did not participate.
Mariner senior Megan Thompson finished tied for 31st individually. Thompson’s 77 on Tuesday had her finish with a 19-over 235.
Keista Elder made a big jump between Day 1 and 2. After Day 1, the junior was tied for 45th on the leaderboard. At the end of the final round, her 77 moved her up 39th at 27 over par.
Just behind Elder, Coastal junior Lauren Bird finished tied for 40th. Her 84 in the third round put her at 244 though the Invitational.
She finished 28 over par.
Autumn Brown also improved her individual standing on Day 2, moving from tied for 54th to 51. Brown shot an 85 to finish with a 45-over 261.
The Mariners will be back in action Oct. 7-8 in the Thomas University Invitational at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.