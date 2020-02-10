Jordon Parks was a key contributor in Coastal Georgia’s upset of No. 14 Keiser before going on to score his career high in an overtime victory over Johnson & Wales a few nights later. He was named The Sun Conference Player of the Week for his efforts.
The 6-foot-3 guard from Montgomery, Ala., notched 10 points, four rebounds, two steals, and an assist in 25 minutes against Keiser, going 2-of-3 from long distance to help lead Coastal to a shocking win against the top-ranked team in the conference. Parks’ defense was crucial in holding the Seahawks’ star Mark Gordon to 24 points, his fourth-lowest this season.
Two days later, Parks took over a bigger role in the offense and scored a career-high 30 points in a huge night against Johnson & Wales.
Not only was Parks the Mariners’ leading scorer, he also pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds — also a career high and the fifth-highest single-game total in Coastal Georgia history.
The TSC Player of the Week award is the first for Parks, a junior transfer from Bishop State.
Parks will look to keep his hot streak going and lead the Coastal Georgia men to their fourth straight win Thursday when they travel to Miami Gardens, Fla., for a conference game against Florida Memorial at 8 p.m.
Coastal will remain in south Florida to face St. Thomas on Saturday at 4 p.m.