Coastal Georgia’s Kylee Wheeler is currently 48th for the individual portion of the NAIA National Championship after Thursday’s third round.
After the rest of the team wrapped up play on Wednesday, Coastal’s No. 1 golfer stayed alive to play the final two rounds. Wheeler shot 4-over, 76 on Thursday which gives her a score of 13-over 229 heading into the final round on Friday.
British Columbia currently leads the team portion with a 20-over 294 score. Five strokes behind them is Keiser University at 25-over 296.
Wheeler is currently in a three-way tie for 48th place with Ana Uribe from Southeastern University in Florida and Hannah Gasaway from Dalton State.
The current leader is Michela Tjan from Keiser University with a 2-under, 214 after three rounds. British Columbia golfer, Kate Johnston sits in second place two strokes behind Tjan.
Wheeler came into Thursday’s round tied for 38th and ten strokes off the lead. She narrowly made the cut, with 11 players tied for 38th.
She started the tournament hot, shooting a 74 and putting her team right inside the top 20. Day 2 didn’t go as well as Wheeler shot a 79.
Wheeler found some ground on Thursday, but it was too late to make a run.
She started the day off on the 10th hole, and the first nine holes for Wheeler didn’t go her way. She bogeyed four of the first nine holes. Wheeler birdied on 13 and 15, but a double-bogey on 16, for the second day in a row, depleted any momentum she had in her.
The final nine went slightly better for her as she made par on one and two. Wheeler bogeyed hole three but then regained some momentum on hole four and five by making birdie on both of those. She bogeyed on hole eight and made par on nine to give her final 4-over score.
The sophomore has gone up and down all tournament long but has managed to stay in it for Coastal. For Wheeler’s final round, she needs to come out and try to find a way to remain confident, and avoid double and triple bogeys at all cost.
If she can get her short game back on track, she could get back in the top 30 of the tournament.
Wheeler’s final pairing of the tournament will be against Katie Grant from Indiana Tech, who is currently in a tie for 60th place with a 16-over. The two are the final golfers to play on Friday as they start on hole ten and tee off at 9:42 a.m.
While Wheeler isn’t in the hunt, she can look to finish strong and place as high as she can.