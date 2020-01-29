Golf spectators from the area can expect to see a familiar face in the field at the 2020 Jones Cup Invitational this week at Ocean Forest Golf Club.
Coastal Georgia sophomore Eli Scott accepted an invitation to play in the Jones Cup, becoming just the sixth golfer in program history to compete in the prestigious amateur event.
The Jones Cup Invitational was first played in 2001, and the three-day, 54-hole individual event has since become a “category A” tournament in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, giving it status as one of the top 30 men’s amateur tournaments in the world.
Past participants in the tournament include PGA Tour players: Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Dustin Johnson, Christian Kirk, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, and Gary Woodland along with former Jones Cup champions like D.J. Trahan, Patrick Reed, and Justin Thomas.
Joining Scott in the 2020 field are St. Simons natives Davis Thompson, a golfer at the University of Georgia, and Josh Williams. Connor Creasy, Maxwell Ford, and Spencer Ralston will also represent the Bulldogs at the Jones Cup.
Georgia Southern golfers Brett Barron, Ben Carr, and Avery Price are also among the 84-player field.
The first round of the 2020 Jones Cup Invitational tees off at Ocean Forest Club at 9 a.m. Friday.