Five athletic teams from College of Coastal Georgia were among the 1,883 teams to earn distinction of an 2018-19 NAIA Scholar-Team according to recent release from the league.
The Mariners’ women’s golf, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball teams were recognized for their academic exploits over the past year.
Paced by Megan Ramer and Kylee Wheeler, who were named to The Sun Conference’s All-Academic Team and the WGCA All-American Scholars Team, the Coastal Georgia women’s golf team earned a collective GPA of 3.420 while making an appearance in the NAIA National Tournament.
Coastal Georgia’s softball team — the 2019 Sun Conference regular season champions — finished with a 3.210 collective GPA as players Paige Alt, Maura Grace Dickens, KailiAnn Sadeski, Kensey Solomon and Ansley Bowen all received The Sun Conference All-Academic Team nods.
Alt and Solomon were also named NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athletes.
The Mariners’ women’s and men’s tennis teams finished the academic year tied for a school-high 3.600 GPA among the school’s athletic teams.
Madeline Garner landed on the 2018-2019 NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete list and was given The Sun Conference Champion of Character award. Adrian Farina Mosquera was named to The Sun Conference All-Academic Team and the Daktronics NAIA Scholar Athlete Team.
Lastly, The Sun Conference winning volleyball team notched a 3.020 GPA with two members, Alexis Downey and Kyra White landing on the Daktronics NAIA All-American Scholar Athletes list. Along with Ashley Kot, Downey and White were also named to TSC All-Academic Team as well.
The number of NAIA Scholar-Teams increased from the 1,862 programs to earn the distinction a year ago.
To be considered for the award, the athletic team must have a minimum of a 3.0-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). The grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.